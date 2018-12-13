ISL 2018-19: FC Goa vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 6 // 13 Dec 2018, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The action reaches the Westen Coast of India as NorthEast United visit the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Goa to meet the home boys FC Goa.

FC Goa had one of the brightest starts of the league, never thinking twice from scoring goals. Even now they are the top scorers of the league with 22 goals. But the Gaurs could collect only a single point from their 3 previous outings, which pulled them down on points. FC Goa stand 5th on the points table (before the BFC vs ATK match) with 17 points from 10 matches. They have played out 5 wins and 2 draws.

NorthEast United amazed everyone with their start to the season, enjoying a fair amount of time as the table toppers. But they too missed out points from the last 3 matches. They couldn't manage anything more than draws in their matches against ATK, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. This has taken Eelco Schattorie's team to the 3rd position with 20 points from 11 matches. The Highlanders should be aware of the threat from Jamshedpur FC behind them, only by a single point.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Match Information

Date: 14 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa does not have any injuries or suspensions. Jackichand Singh might be given a start against NorthEast United to strengthen the midfield.

Advertisement

NorthEast United

NorthEast United will have concerns about right back Provat Lakra. All other players are known to be available, but changes are not expected in the first XI.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Probable Lineups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Muhammed Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Muhammed Ali, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas

NorthEast United (4-3-2-1): Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Mato Grgic, Keegan Pereira, Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Form Guide

FC Goa: L-D-L-W-W

NorthEast United: D-D-D-W-W

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 3

NorthEast United: 2

Draw: 4

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Key Players

FC Goa

Edu Bedia will have a very important role to play against NorthEast United. NorthEast uses a game plan of holding the ball at midfield and later developing attacks. This Spanish midfielder can be a perfect reply to Schattorie's plans at Fatorda. Bedia has shown his quality this season with 4 goals and 2 assists.

NorthEast United

The Highlanders have been falling short of goals in the recent outings. Hence, it will be important for Bartholomew Ogbeche to start scoring again. The inform striker couldn't find the back of the net in their last 3 games, all of which they had to settle for a draw. With 8 goals from 11 matches, Ogbeche should be on the scorers' sheet at Goa.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Predictions

At the present scenario, there is very little to differentiate both the teams. With a win for either team going to making notable changes in the points table, anything can be expected from the managers - surprising lineups to all-out-attack tactics. Hence, a prediction would be difficult to make, but NorthEast United does enjoy a minute upper hand for the winner's seat.

Predicted Score - FC Goa 0:2 NorthEast United

Advertisement