ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City 0-3 Bengaluru FC - Hits and Flops of the match

Avik Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 197 // 23 Oct 2018, 08:31 IST

Bengaluru FC players celebrate Sunil Chhetri's first goal of the game [Image: ISL]

Bengaluru FC thumped FC Pune City by 3-0 in their first away match of Indian Super League season 5 at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. With this win, Bengaluru climbed to the top of the table with seven points from three matches.

Bengaluru were the better team right from the start as they tried to make most of their opportunities count. Captain Sunil Chhetri got a brace in the first half and Miku got the third goal midway through the second half. On the other hand, Pune City produced another dismal performance, in their first game at home amid huge support from their fans. Pune remained on ninth at the league table with just one point.

Chhetri, who was quiet in the first half an hour, put his team ahead with a superb goal in the 41st minute. He got his second a couple of minutes later, thanks to a superb assist from Miku. The Venezuelan got his second goal of this edition when Albert Serran found him on the edge of the box. Miku received the ball very well and took a shot with his right foot, which ended up bulging the bottom left corner of the goal.

With another disastrous performance, pressure is mounting on Pune and their coach Miguel Angel Portugal. The last year’s semi-finalists, despite having some attractive names in their team, have failed to shine so far.

Let’s find out who are the hits and flops of this match:

#5 Hit: Marcelinho

Marcelinho (right) toiled hard but wasn't rewarded for his efforts [Image: ISL]

The Brazilian was suspended in the first match of the season. He was introduced in the second half of their next match against Mumbai City FC but failed to make any impact. Portugal included him in the starting line-up against Bengaluru. Though he couldn’t score, he looked the only man on the field for Pune, who had an appetite for success.

Marcelinho is a useful striker, given his track record. He scored eight goals last season and helped Pune to reach semi-finals for the first time. On his first start, he was deployed behind Emiliano Alfaro. So his main role was to create chances and feed as much ball as he can to the main striker.

Marcelinho did that well, only to see his work go in vain. He tried to help the midfield, got some interceptions and even a few shots, but nothing went right for his team. Still, the chances he created and the hard work he put in the field makes him a successful player on the field, albeit in a losing cause.

