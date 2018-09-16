ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City Fixtures, Time and Venue details

After a maiden semi-final finish for the Stallions in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18, the Miguel Angel Portugal led side will be yearning to make it at least one step better and make it to the Grand Finale in the 2018-19 edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Pune City finished in the lower half of the ladder in the first three editions with two sixth-placed and one seventh-placed (2015) finish. Ranko Popovic's arrival to the Club instilled the much-needed dedication into the team allowing them to finish fourth in the previous season.

With former Delhi Dynamos Coach at helm, Pune City would be an well-oiled unit especially after a tiring pre-season in Goa in the AWES Cup. The Stallions faced sides like Dempo Sports Club in the institutional tournament which has allowed the side to rectify the shortcomings, especially in the defense.

FC Pune City has been one of the most well-run franchises in the tournament with an extensive youth setup along with a Women's team. Iain Hume may not play the first phase of the tournament owing to his injury but the duo of Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho Leite will be a menace for the opposition defenders.

FC Pune City kick-off their ISL 2018-19 campaign with an away game to Delhi on 3rd October. The first phase fixtures are as follows :

3rd October: Delhi Dynamos (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

19th October: Mumbai City (A) - 7:30 PM (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

22nd October: Bengaluru FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune)

28th October: FC Goa (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

2nd November: Kerala Blasters (H) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune)

6th November: Chennaiyin FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune)

10th November: ATK (A) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

21st November: Jamshedpur FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune)

27th November: NorthEast United (H) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune)

30th November: Bengaluru FC (A) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

7th December: Kerala Blasters (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

11th December: FC Goa (H) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune)

* (A) - Away Games, (H) - Home Games.

The second part of the fixtures is yet to be released, but it will be in due time. This time, the ISL will witness two international breaks, due to international friendlies, and the AFC Asian Cup.