ISL 2018-19: How Have Bengaluru FC's Key Players Fared So Far?

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri and Miku have scored a goal each [Image: ISL]

The Indian Super League is two games old and there isn't much to separate most of the teams. No team has won two games yet and, as a result, there are now five teams tied on four points each.

Of course, it is early days in the season. But having watched most teams play 180 minutes, we do have an idea of how teams are set up to play and what we can expect from them going forward.

Last season's runners-up Bengaluru FC have played both their games at home but failed to take advantage and move to the top of the table. The Blues are currently fourth in the table due to a lower Goal Difference.

Although they did beat defending champions Chennaiyin FC in their opening fixture, they dropped two points right at the death against Jamshedpur FC - the only ISL team they are yet to beat at home.

We take a look at how their three key players have performed so far.

#3 Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh has kept one clean sheet for Bengaluru FC so far [Image: ISL]

Standing tall at 6 ft 6 in, not much gets past Gurpreet Singh. A clean sheet in the first game was a perfect start for the custodian who found himself in a one-on-one situation not once but twice. Jeje Lalpekhlua was through on goal on both occasions but Gurpreet made himself big to make the Mizo Sniper think twice and make the wrong decision.

Gurpreet also handled a number of crosses into the box. With no clear way through the middle, Chennaiyin resorted to going wide and peppering the box with 17 crosses but even John Gregory said after the game that it was nothing but "catching practice" for Gurpreet.

Even against Jamshedpur, Gurpreet looked assured when catching low crosses and even putting his body on the line at times. However, the Indian national team goalkeeper was a mere spectator when the visitors scored twice in the second half to come away with a point.

Although Gurpreet wasn't really tested in the first half by Jamshedpur, the high defensive line proved to be the Blues' undoing. A lobbed ball behind the defence saw Gourav Mukhi beat Albert Serran for pace and slot the ball past Gurpreet who had no time to react.

The second goal was also the defence's fault with Gurpreet stranded on his line as Sergio Cidoncha fired it past him into the far corner.

While he was well-positioned to deal with a cross, the defenders failed to mark Cidoncha who had plenty of space to receive the ball and take his shot.

