ISL 2018-19: 'I Didn't Want to Sign Mercenaries' - Kerala Blasters Coach David James

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 3.85K // 21 Sep 2018, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David James takes charge of his first full season as Kerala Blasters' head coach [Image: ISL]

Kerala Blasters coach David James has one of the youngest squads in the Indian Super League this season. With an average age that barely touches 23 years old, there as a question of whether his team had the experience to reach the top four and qualify for the ISL playoffs.

As many as 13 players are aged 23 and under while only three players (including CK Vineeth and Anas Edathodika) are aged 30 and above.

"I didn't want to sign mercenaries," the English coach said. "I didn't want players as we had in the first season, players looking to retire in the ISL. I was given the chance to sign players with Premier League experience but I didn't want a 38-year-old in the squad."

James was of the opinion that the club should not spend big for experienced, senior players who would only stay at the club for a season before moving on. His idea was to invest in youth talent with a long-term vision.

"It was a Catch-22 situation when it came to recruiting players," he explained. "The older, experienced players were expensive."

Anas Adathodika was signed by Kerala Blasters this summer [Image: ISL]

"I can't see the point in spending a lot of money on a 38-year-old when I can get a 21-year-old local lad who will give me more. In the long run, that 21-year-old will give Kerala Blasters a lot more over a long period of time."

Also read: Kerala Blasters Defender Anas Edathodika Unhappy With 3-Match Ban

"You can't buy experience," he continued. "But if you create an environment where age isn't the issue, it's about what they're prepared to do and what they end up doing on the pitch.

"I've seen vast improvements in a lot of our younger players. I can't say what the lineup will be against ATK but I'm happy with some of the players that we are looking at that wouldn't have featured last season.

"I'm not worried about the average age of the squad. Hopefully, we give them the confidence to go on the football field, do what they do in training, and make the starting lineup. If they do that then we're happy."

At 48, James is one of the younger coaches in the ISL this season. But a couple of his former England teammates have also moved into management.

Frank Lampard is at Derby County while Steven Gerrard has taken over at Scottish Premiership club Rangers. Had they exchanged any notes on coaching yet?

"Not yet," he said laughing. "But if one of us wins something this year then I'll be happy to!"