ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Defender Anas Edathodika Unhappy With 3-Match Ban

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 273 // 20 Sep 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kerala Blasters center-back Anas Edathodika is unavailable for the first three fixtures [Image: ISL]

Kerala Blasters' new signing Anas Edathodika used the platform of the Indian Super League's Media Day to plead his case regarding the three-match ban that will see him miss the Blasters' first three ISL fixtures.

The 31-year-old defender, who was with Jamshedpur FC, was handed a ban at the end of last season for an incident in the tunnel during the Super Cup game with FC Goa. A scuffle had resulted in six red cards (three each for both teams) but only Anas was fined Rs 1 Lakh.

"I was trying to resolve the matter," he explained. "But to the officials, it looked like I was trying to get involved. I respect [FC Goa's assistant coach] Derrick Pereira (who was also present) who helped me develop as a footballer at Pune and I would never try to disrespect him."

The ban will see Anas miss Kerala's games against ATK, Mumbai City, and Delhi Dynamos.

"I haven't appealed the ban," Anas said. "I had asked if there was an option to appeal but they told me that the situation was such that I couldn't appeal. So I didn't follow up on that. I was asked to pay a fine. I paid that and accepted the ban."

When asked if there was a discussion on whether there a process would be put in place, Anas said, "No, we didn't talk about that. The only thing that was discussed was the three-match ban and the fine."

"I don't know if the team followed up with the league authorities but I'm sure they did. But by then I didn't bother following up. I was fined and banned for something I did not do. There was no point dwelling on that and continuing to follow up."

In a league that spans only 18 matches in the league phase, a key player missing three games is a massive problem and also a burden on the player.

"It's a difficult time for the team," he said. "And it's also difficult to accept as a player. Because a team has just finished pre-season and the players are fully fit. So to remove one player from the setup leads to a difficult situation for both the team and the player."

On playing alongside Sandesh Jhingan

While Anas has returned to his home state, Rino Anto has left the club and returned to Bengaluru FC. However, Anas still has Sandesh Jhingan as his partner in defence and their chemistry was one of the reasons why head coach David James signed him on - even though he was banned for the first three games.

"Sandesh and I have a lot of experience playing together for the national team. We've played 14 matches together and we were unbeaten in 13 of those games."

Sandesh Jhingan is Kerala Blasters' captain [Image: ISL]

"It's a good combination. He's a young player and quite aggressive. That aggressiveness also translates into the team who are better for it.

"He is also a good motivator for the team," he continued. "He also teaches the young players a lot. He's got leadership qualities and he's also a fan favourite in Kerala.

On the Kerala Blasters fans

For Anas, returning home and playing for a home team for the first time in his career is something he is looking forward to - even though he has been loved by Kerala fans while playing for rival teams.

"To be honest, I always had the support of the fans in Kerala," the Malappuram-born defender said.

"When I was with Delhi Dynamos, I felt like I had support from both sets of fans. I hope that support continues this season as well."

Also read: Full List of Foreign Players in all ISL Teams