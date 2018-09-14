ISL 2018-19: Full List of Foreign Players in all ISL Teams

Rohith Nair

Each team can register a maximum of 7 foreign players [Image: ISL]

Season 5 of the Indian Super League kicks off on 29 September and this season promises to be an interesting one due to the mid-season break. With India playing in the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019, the ISL takes a break at the end of December.

Only the first half of the season's fixtures have been announced so far with the ISL fixture schedule for 2019 to be announced at a later date. However, one thing that has been confirmed is the final squad for each of the 10 clubs.

1 September 2018 was the last date for all players' details to be submitted to the ISL and all clubs are now quite busy with their pre-season preparations. And the number of foreigners in each squad remains pegged at 7.

This season, the salary cap is Rs 17.5 Cr (down from Rs. 18 Cr last season). It includes transfer fees paid (added) and received (deducted). However, the marquee player's salary is not included in the salary cap (similar to the Designated Player Rule in the MLS).

Here is a list of foreigners from each team in the ISL for the 2018/19 season.

#1 ATK

John Johnson has moved to ATK [Image: ISL]

John Johnson: One of ATK's biggest captures, Johnson spent five seasons with Bengaluru FC where he won five trophies (including two league titles). A strong centre-back and a true leader at the back, ATK's defence needed a player like him after the Kolkata side conceded 30 goals (second-highest) and finished ninth last season.

Manuel Lanzarote: A Barcelona youth product, Lanzarote was in devastating form for FC Goa last season with 13 goals and 6 assists. His contributions saw Goa top the table for most goals in the season and he will be their key playmaker this season.

Kalu Uche: The main player of note for Delhi Dynamos last season was Uche and ATK needed an experienced striker who knows the league. ATK will hope he can either replicate or better his tally of 13 goals last season.

Andre Bikey: Another experienced campaigner in the ISL, ATK becomes Bikey's fourth club in India. Having played under Steve Coppell at Jamshedpur FC last season, he has now followed his coach to Kolkata.

Gerson Vieira: Having played with Mumbai City last season, he is yet another defensive signing for ATK. In 18 matches, he made 52 tackles, 23 interceptions, 63 clearances, and 27 blocks in the 2017/18 campaign.

Everton Santos: Another player from Mumbai City who has moved to ATK, Santos was the club's top goalscorer with 6 goals and 5 assists. His versatility to play as a forward or a winger will be crucial to Coppell and ATK.

Noussair El Maimouni: This will be the Moroccan midfielder's first season in India after spending nine seasons in the Botola (Morocco's top division). A right-back by trade, Maimouni can also slot into a defensive midfield position.

