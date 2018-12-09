ISL 2018/19: "I have a lot of memories attached with Bengaluru," says Mumbai City FC star Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh in action for Mumbai

Amrinder Singh is a goalkeeper presently plying his trade in the Indian Super League for Mumbai City FC. After a successful loan spell back in 2016, he penned a permanent deal for the Maharashtra-based team a year later. Since then, he has been an undisputed performer for them between the sticks.

He has also represented Pune FC, ATK and Bengaluru FC previously. Owing to his shot-stopping and positioning abilities, the 25-year-old has kept six clean sheets this season, five of them coming in the last six games.

Moreover, apart from the new hope that has been installed by Jorge Costa, there is a sense of positivism coated with conviction, stirring around the Mumbai Football Arena. The same team that shipped five goals against Goa, has only let in two in their previous six.

Apart from the astute defending display, Amrinder has been in sublime form between the sticks. He has made a staggering 20 saves in the last six matches.

When asked about how he was feeling ahead of a high-voltage fixture against former club Bengaluru, he remarked:

"For me, there are a lot of memories at the stadium. (Kanteerava Stadium) I have played there for two years and I have a lot of memories attached with Bengaluru.

He elucidated:

They are in tremendous form and so are we, so I think if we can win, we will have the opportunity to go level on points and then probably finish on top. It will be a very difficult game over there due to the way they play and the presence of fans, but we will have to stay focused and get the three points."

According to the gloveman, Mumbai's 1-0 victory over NorthEast United has been the toughest fixture so far. In that game, Arnold Issoko's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Highlanders have been a stubborn force throughout the course of this season, and Amrinder acknowledged the same, stating:

"If you ask me, the most difficult game of the season was against NorthEast, because they are in sublime form this season, they have been doing very well. They were unbeaten too, when we faced them.

He reiterated how competitive and lethal the Bengaluru challenge would be.

You can expect a similar game against BFC. I feel it will be as difficult as that one. So I believe we need to keep focus, implement the coach's plan and work accordingly," he added.

