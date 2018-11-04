ISL 2018-19: 'I think they are working very well'- Carles Cuadrat on Bengaluru FC duo

Cuadrat spoke to the media ahead of the meeting with Kerala Blasters (Photo :ISL )

Bengaluru FC tackle the third of their four successive away fixtures in recent weeks when they face rivals Kerala Blasters in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday.

Carles Cuadrat's men are unbeaten in the league and arrive in Kochi on the back of convincing victories over FC Pune City and ATK respectively, during their last two outings in the competition.

The runner-ups from last season have a game or two in hand over every other side in the division considering the fact that they have played just four games so far this season.

Bengaluru have impressed while going forward, but credit must be given to their defence that has conceded the least amount of goals until now, albeit while playing a game less when compared to their counterparts.

The former I-League champions have coped tremendously well with the departure of two key players at the back in the form of John Johnson and Subhasish Bose, who joined ATK and Mumbai City FC respectively earlier in the summer.

Cuadrat admitted that it was a tough ask to replace the duo, who were instrumental at the back for Bengaluru during their run to the final of the ISL last season.

“Of course to miss (John) Johnson and Subhasish (Bose) makes a big problem that you have to address because they are very good players”, Cuadrat told Sportskeeda during the press conference ahead of the meeting with Kerala Blasters.

“Subhashish is in the national team and John, we all know what he can give to the team", he admitted.

However, the Bengaluru FC head coach went on to claim that both Albert Serran and Nishu Kumar have deservedly hogged the limelight so far this season owing to their commendable performances.

Cuadrat stressed on the fact that the Bengaluru FC duo have been working really well in training and admitted that he is undoubtedly impressed with the intensity they have produced for his side until now.

"But I’m very happy with the way the boys are working", Cuadrat continued.

“We put, at the moment, Albert (Serran) and Nishu (Kumar) and they are doing really great, they are doing a very good job.

“Until now I’m happy with the intensity that they are putting in defence and while going forward as well.

“In general, I think they are working very well”, he explained.

Bengaluru FC can leapfrog runaway leaders North East United to the summit of the league table if they manage to come away with three points against Kerala Blasters on Monday.