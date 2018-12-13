ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur 2-1 Delhi- 5 Talking Points

Sabyasachi Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 60 // 13 Dec 2018, 08:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In a crucial home game for Jamshedpur, Caser Ferrando’s men locked horns with the Delhi Dynamos in hopes of climbing up the ladder from the 6th spot in the table. After consecutive draws in the last two games, Jamshedpur were willing to break into the top four especially with the likes of Mumbai City FC and FC Goa gaining momentum in the race to the top.

Jamshedpur received a week’s gap before this game and were willing to salvage some much-needed points against a weaker side in Delhi Dynamos who were languishing at the bottom of the table.

Delhi was yet to win a match after 10 games in the season and had come to Jamshedpur in hopes of keeping some momentum alive going into the New Year.

As the match unfolded, Delhi was the first to go on the scoresheet with a subtle finish from Lallianzuala Chhangte. The goal was soon compensated by a Tim Cahill header in the first half and a Farukh Choudhary strike in the second which turned out to be the winner.

With that win, Jamshedpur go into the winter breaks with some much-needed points and Delhi with nothing but pride to play for.

#5 Cahill on the scoresheet

Jamshedpur have been begging for some help from their forwards in terms of chance conversions in front of the goal and they will be pretty happy to have Cahill’s name on the score sheet. Cahill who last scored against Kerala, thundered the ball into the net off a trademark header to bring in an equaliser for Jamshedpur just six minutes after Delhi opened the scoring.

The cross came in from Carlos Calvo from just outside the box on the right flank who found Cahill just in front of the goal, completely free. The goal can also be credited to some sluggish Delhi defence which kept Tim Cahill completely unmarked in front of the goal and rightly paid for it by taking nothing from Cahill’s finish. Cahill was calm and composed as he showed great technique to finish the ball at the back of the net while he was dipping down from an early jump.

Jamshedpur would be hoping that Cahill fires for them in the days to come as they desperately need some goal scoring inspiration from one of their forwards and Cahill might just be the perfect man to suit the cause.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement