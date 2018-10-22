ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 ATK - 5 Talking Points

Sergio Cidoncha moves forward with the ball [Image: ISL]

Jamshedpur FC failed to earn all three points against ATK, despite being the best team out on the field, in their first home game at JRD Tata Complex at Jamshedpur on Sunday. The game ended 1-1.

The game between the two sides is famously called Eastern Derby, due to the proximity of the cities. Jamshedpur, who are taking part in the ISL only from the last edition, were ahead on head-to-head record.

Jamshedpur won against ATK at home last season, before a draw in their away match. A dismantled ATK have changed their line-up this season and even hired Jamshedpur coach Steve Coppell. So this was a game for Coppell too, but he failed to beat his former side.

Sergio Cidoncha put the home side ahead with a superb free-kick from distance. His low and powerful shot dipped down in the box, which ATK goal-keeper Arindam Bhattacharja couldn’t anticipate. The ball went inside the net amid raucous cheers from the home fans.

Manuel Lanzarote got his first goal of this edition just before the half-time, when his corner curled inside the Jamshedpur box, before going into the net.

Let us look at the five key points of the match:

#1 Jamshedpur has the best midfield

Jamshedpur coach Cesar Ferrando started with his usual 4-2-3-1 formation, deploying Memo and Mario Arques as defensive midfielders. Michael Soosairaj and Jerry operated from the two wings, while Sergio Cidoncha played the role of central midfielder.

Jamshedpur’s talented midfielders took the control of the game immediately after the start. Cidoncha played like a leader and he was at the heart of every attack that Jamshedpur created. Soosairaj and Jerry combined well with the Spanish footballer.

Another notable mention is Mario Arques. The Spaniard was impeccable against Bengaluru with his through passes and he produced the same performance against ATK. He made the most number of passes in the game and took 5 shots, though all of which went off target.

Memo was playing a deeper role and he didn’t allow ATK players to take control in his own half. He made three clearances and kept Lanzarote under check for the most part of the game.

