ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC - 5 Talking Points

Avik Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 357 // 30 Oct 2018, 07:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tim Cahill is marked by multiple Kerala Blasters' players [Image: ISL]

Jamshedpur FC were held at their home once again as they finished 2-2 in an exciting Indian Super League season 5 match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday. Jamshedpur drew for the fourth straight match, which will definitely be a cause of concern for their coach Cesar Ferrando, considering they played better every time.

The match witnessed an emphatic comeback from Kerala as they were trailing by 0-2 in the first half and could’ve won the match had Slavisa Stojanovic’s penalty not been saved by Jamshedpur custodian Subrata Pal.

Jamshedpur came on to this match with a favourite tag and were looking for their second win. They have done enough in their previous matches but couldn’t end up with all the three points. After the match, the same thing happened again and they were forced to drop two points by a mighty Kerala Blasters.

Jamshedpur got a rollicking start of the match when Tim Cahill came out of nowhere to head Sergio Cidoncha’s corner to put his team ahead. Michael Soosairaj increased their lead with a superb curling shot from inside the box.

Kerala came out as a different side in the second half. Stojanovic could’ve reduced the margin from the penalty spot but his shot was saved by Subrata Paul. But the Serbian, in fact, reduced the margin in the 71st minute through a brilliant pass from Seminlen Doungel. Kerala-boy CK Vineeth scored with four minutes left to secure at least a point for his side.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#1 Why wasn’t Anas introduced?

Anas Edathodika has already made a name for himself in the central defence. Due to suspension, he wasn’t seen in action in the first few matches. But Anas has now come out of suspension and is fit to play. Why Kerala coach David James kept him on the bench against an attacking side like Jamshedpur is something unknown.

It is their captain Sandesh Jhinghan who controls the Kerala defence. Jhinghan, by virtue of playing alongside Anas for their national side, plays better with him. The two have a solid understanding, which would only help. That is the reason why Anas was roped in from Jamshedpur. Certainly, Anas would’ve enjoyed his time against his former team. But he didn’t get a chance.

It’s not that Nemanja Lekic-Pesic did any damage to his team. But the combination between Anas and Sandesh is something that the crowd would relish to watch.

1 / 5 NEXT