ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC - 5 Talking Points

Pablo Morgado scores a stunning goal [Image: ISL]

Having tasted their first win against FC Pune City this season, Chennaiyin FC looked to rebuild their form in a crucial away match at Jamshedpur. Coming into this match, Chennaiyin held a slender advantage as Jamshedpur FC have never had the better of the Marina Machans in the Indian Super League history. Head to head, in the two matches, played between the sides, Chennaiyin has won one and the other ended in a draw.

However, things stand in sharp contrast to last year. Jamshedpur had started well and was willing to bounce back after their first defeat in seven matches against FC Pune City in their previous encounter.

A major change in the starting line-up for Jamshedpur was the inclusion of Michael Soosairaj in the starting XI. Cesar Ferrando had faced some stern criticism for keeping Soosairaj on the bench in the last game which ended with a disappointing result for the men of steel.

Another major boost for Jamshedpur was the availability of Tim Cahill who was back with the squad. Their top scorer Sergio Cindoncha who suffered a knee injury was again out of the squad as he had travelled to Spain for his treatment.

For Chennaiyin, after their dismal start to the season, they looked to carry the confidence of the win in Pune especially on how they performed in the final 45 minutes of the game. John Gregory had made some four changes in that game and had gone with the same squad for this match also. Their major source of concern coming to this match was their lack of goals from the forward line. Jeje was yet to find the back of the net and striker Carlos Salom has been in mediocre form, to say the least.

The game started with Jamshedpur getting the early lead off a dream goal from Morgado which was soon doubled by Carlos Calvo from the penalty spot. In the second half, Chennaiyin tried to come back in the game when Raphael Augusto scored off an awarded penalty but the lead was further increased at the 72’ minute when Mario Arques registered his name on the scoresheet.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was a dominant performance from the home side and worrying one for the away side. Here are the five talking points from the game.

#1 Thunderbolt from Morgado

Morgado put Jamshedpur into the lead with a stunning strike [Image: ISL]

We have had our fair share of top goals in the Indian Super League this season, most of which have come from outside of the box. Adding to that list or probably amongst the all-time ones, Pablo Morgado’s goal will definitely be rated highly.

In the absence of striker Cido, Jamshedpur FC were looking at options to add to their scoring and Morgado has surely given them one.

It all started with midfielder Carlos Calvo making the run from the right wing, who was fouled by Jerry and a free-kick was awarded to Jamshedpur. Calvo put the ball into the box from the set-piece which was cleared by the Chennaiyin defence, only to reach Morgado standing at around 25 meters from the goal.

Morgado received the ball on his right foot and rocketed it past the Chennaiyin defence and beyond the reach of a diving Karanjit Singh on his left. That goal sort of set the tempo for Jamshedpur for the rest of the match. Least being said it has to be one of the great goals of the ISL this season.

