ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 4-1 FC Goa – 5 talking points

FC Goa were in some form in this year’s Indian Super League. They were unbeaten and scored a staggering 14 goals in four games. But all statistics were blown away by Jamshedpur. The Men of Steel pumped four goals past The Gaurs, who will need some time to digest this heart-breaking defeat.

Jamshedpur, who were held in their last four matches, came out with a purpose against Goa. In their previous three matches, Jamshedpur had taken the lead early. But every time they conceded late in the game to drop points. The same thing repeated against Goa too.

Michael Soosairaj gave the home team the lead in 17th minute through a corner. Pratik’s shot was blocked and the ball fell to Soosairaj, who duly converted. Goa equalised about 15 minutes later through a superb header by Mourtada Fall.

It was a stalemate at the half-time whistle and again a point-drop was looming at the corner. But certainly, Jamshedpur’s coach Cesar Ferrando had different plans in his mind this time.

Soosairaj helped his team to take the lead just five minutes after the break. Thereafter, it was a rain of attacks in Goa’s half. Memo scored with a screamer from outside the box and Carlos Calvo’s pass would see Sumeet Passi finding the back of the net.

Tim Cahill came on as a substitute ten minutes before the end and even scored but the goal was disallowed as Sumeet Passi was caught offside before making the pass to the Australian.

Let us look at the five points of the game:

#5 Finally a joy for home fans at the Furnace

Jamshedpur have already played two matches at JRD Tata Complex but couldn’t win a single one. Moreover, the way they squandered the lead was shocking, to say the least. They have potential players in their side who can turn the match easily. Still, something was needed to form the whole team to earn the trust from the fans.

Despite results not going in their favour, the Jamshedpur crowd didn’t sit back at home. They came to the stadium – which they call the Furnace – to cheer for their team with dhols and drums. Finally, the players did enough to put a smile back on their fans' faces.

Jamshedpur, which has a deep connection to football because of the famous Tata Football Academy, will now hope their team maintain supremacy in the future games.

