ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC Fixtures, Time and Venue Details

Tim Cahill signed for Jamshedpur FC as their marquee player this season

The newest team in the ISL, Jamshedpur FC will be looking to put the disappointment of not making the playoffs in their debut season behind them, as they get started under new leadership in the 2018-19 season.

The Miners' new Spanish head coach Cesar Ferrando has taken over the reins from Englishman Steve Coppell, who has moved to rivals ATK. Jamshedpur have also lost the services of pivotal foreigners in Andre Bikey and Wellington Priori.

Their captain Tiri will once again be the bedrock on which the team is reliant upon. They have made the biggest acquisition of the season as well - roping in Australian star Tim Cahill, on a one-year deal.

Cahill, who retired from international football after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played for English club Millwall last season, and it will be interesting to see how he does in his Indian bow.

As far as their Indians are concerned, exciting young talent like Farukh Choudhary and Jerry Mawihmingthanga will continue to fly the flag for the team. They lost two pivotal players in defence though - as Anas Edathodika and Souvik Chakraborty left the club in search of newer pastures.

The Miners begin their season with a trip to Mumbai to play Mumbai City FC, before a trip to the south to play last season's runners-up, Bengaluru FC.

They play their first home game after the first international break when they welcome ATK to the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Jamshedpur FC in the 2018-19 Indian Super League.

2nd October, 2018: Mumbai City FC (A) - 7:30pm IST - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

7th October, 2018: Bengaluru FC (A) - 7:30pm IST - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

21st October, 2018: ATK (H) - 7:30pm IST - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

25th October, 2018: NorthEast United (A) - 7:30pm IST - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

29th October, 2018: Kerala Blasters (H) - 7:30pm IST - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1st November, 2018: FC Goa (H) - 7:30pm IST - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

4th November, 2018: Delhi Dynamos (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

21st November, 2018: FC Pune City (A) - 7:30pm IST - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

25th November, 2018: Chennaiyin FC (H) - 7:30pm IST - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1st December, 2018: NorthEast United (H) - 7:30pm IST - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

4th December, 2018: Kerala Blasters (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

12th December, 2018: Delhi Dynamos (H) - 7:30pm IST - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur