ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur FC Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI, Prediction

After missing out on the playoffs last season, Jamshedpur FC would be looking to make it through to the knockout phase of ISL 2018/19.

With a decent campaign last season the team has gone through a major revamp after Steve Coppell made way for the newly appointed Head Coach Cesar Ferrando, a Spaniard who has previously coached the likes of Atletico Madrid, Elche, and Valencia B.

In other major news, the team has also managed to secure the services of Aussie legend Tim Cahill who will be the only marquee signing of the league this year. Along with Cahill, JFC has also seen the likes of 4 new faces sign up to play for them this season.

Jamshedpur FC Squad

This year the team has gone with 25 players as compared to previous years’ 23. They have secured the services of Subrata Pal who looks an automatic choice in goal with Rafique Ali as the second choice. Despite losing Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters) and Souvik Chakrabarti (Mumbai City FC) youngsters in Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary and Jerry have been included alongside Robin Gurung, Bikash Jairu and Raju Gaikwad.

New signings Michael Soosairaj and defender Dhanachandra Singh will look to make an impact. Local talents Gaurav Mukhi, Vishal Das, and Sanjay Balmuchu have also been given a JFC shirt this season.

In terms of foreign retentions, only Tiri and Memo have made their way to the squad. In total, JFC have signed 5 new foreign faces this year, 4 of whom are from Spain - Mario Arques (26), Pablo Margao (29), Carlos Calvo (33) in the midfield and Sergio Cidoncha (28) in an attacking position.

Goalkeepers: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders: Tiri, Sanjay Balmuchu, Raju Gaikwad, Pratik Chaudhari, Robin Gurung, Dhanachandra Singh, Yumnam Raju, Karan Amin

Midfielders: Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Vishal Das, Mobashir Rahman, Carlos Calvo, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Micheal Soosairaj

Attackers: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Farukh Choudhury, Sumeet Passi, Tim Cahill, Sergio Cidoncha, Gaurav Mukhi.

Jamshedpur FC Coach

Jamshedpur FC has gone with a Spanish Coach to fill the void left by Steve Coppell, who will be with ATK for this season.

Caser Ferrando has some decent experience in coaching, having coached in Asia previously with Malaysian Team Johor Darul Ta’zim. Ferrando has coached the likes of Valencia B (2000-2002), Atletico Madrid (2004-2005) and Elche (2012) in Spain. With Atletico, he managed the 11th position in the league and a semi-final finish in Copa del Rey.

Heading into the ISL season, it will be interesting to see what formation he plays with and also what players he fields. He is likely to set up in a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 system.

“Tim Cahill has to play as a striker. We can play two strikers and he is one of them,” he recently stated in a press conference.

He has also acknowledged the quality of Indian players present in the team and at the same time made it clear that all players would be required to work hard for their position in the side. “The Indian players want to learn and that is very good. They have to work hard and understand the game. All players must work hard together. The Indian players and the foreigners together can win us matches.”

Jamshedpur FC possible XI

With his vast experience and a total of 7 clean sheets last season Subrata Pal will be the automatic first choice keeper for JFC. Joining him at the back will be Captain Tiri who will lead the defense along with Yumnam Raju, a seasoned campaigner who will occupy the left-back position.

The other center-back and right-back position will be up for grabs with the likes of Karan Amin, Raju Gaikwad, and Dhanachandra Singh competing for them. Robin Gurung and Bikash Jairu might be favored over the other three but only time will tell.

As far as the midfield is concerned, JFC is most likely to field a midfield dominated by foreigners with Memo, Mario Arques at the center and Carlos Calvo on the wings. Michael Soosairaj and Farukh Chaudhary will also be front-runners for the starting 11.

Tim Cahill will be an automatic choice up front joined by either Sergio Cidoncha or Jerry. Local boy Gaurav Mukhi might also get a start given his excellent performances in pre-season.

Predictions for Jamshedpur FC

The Men of Steel are going into the season with a decent enough squad. The defense looks a bit weaker than the previous season but they certainly boast a really strong midfield with immense Spanish firepower.

JFC will also be banking highly on the legendary figure of Tim Cahill to deliver the goods for them. Indians like Michael Soosairaj, Farukh Chaudhary, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bikas Jairu, Robin Gurung and Yumnum Raju will also play a crucial role to steer the JFC ship past the league stages of the tournament.

All in all, it certainly looks like a unit which can really produce some surprises.

Prediction: Playoffs