ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC sign ex-Bengaluru FC midfielder Malsawmzuala from ATK

Jamshedpur FC have announced that the club has completed the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Malsawmzuala on loan from ATK. The youngster has penned a deal with the Jharkhand-based side and is now available to feature for the club for the remainder of the Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2018-19 season.

Starting his footballing journey with his local club, Chanmari FC in Mizoram, Malsawmzuala quickly climbed the ladder and impressed the scouts at Bengaluru FC. The youngster joined Bengaluru in 2015 and instantly became a regular in the side.

Malsawmzuala made important contributions for the club in I-League and also in the AFC Cup. He made 15 appearances for the club and scored 1 goal - a 30-yard stunner against East Bengal in a crucial I-League encounter.

He also has ISL experience under his belt, having joined Delhi Dynamos FC on loan in 2016. He made four appearances that season for the Dynamos and also scored a goal against FC Pune City. The youngster joined ATK ahead of the ongoing season but has not been able to garner regular playing time in the Steve Coppell's side.

Malsawmzuala has also represented India at the U-19 level and was previously included in the Indian senior team squad for the World Cup qualifiers in 2016, alongside his soon to be teammate Sumeet Passi. The midfielder is touted as a huge talent and is tipped to become a mainstay in the Indian midfield for years to come.

The youngster is a defensive midfielder who excels in breaking up play and helping his side win back possession. He is also comfortable on the ball and has the ability to test the opponents with his long-range shooting. He will surely play a key role in the ongoing season for Jamshedpur with his ability to dictate terms from the centre of the park.

Jamshedpur head coach Cesar Ferrando said, "Malsawmzuala is a midfielder who suits our style of play and is a great addition to our squad. He’s a player who we have been tracking for sometime and we are delighted to have him with us. He has started training with the team and looks in top shape. I hope he will be available to play for us soon."

Jamshedpur Chief Executive Officer Mukul Choudhari added, "We are glad to have a player like him with us in our squad. Going deep into the season he will add great depth to our squad. I would like to welcome him into Jamshedpur Football Club."

Malsawmzuala, who is fondly known as Sawmtea, has been assigned jersey number 8 for the club. He comes in as a replacement for Gourav Mukhi, who has been suspended for six months for an age fraud offence.