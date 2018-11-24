ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 35 // 24 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This promises to be an exciting clash (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against the current champions Chennaiyin FC for another exciting clash in the fifth season of the Indian Super League.

Jamshedpur FC currently has 11 points from eight matches. Apart from the two wins, Cessar Ferrando's team drew five matches and has lost only once. However, Jamshedpur FC hasn’t won their last two fixtures.

Chennaiyin FC finally tasted success this season against FC Pune City. Before being to Pune, the Marina Machans had only one point, from a draw.

At present, Chennaiyin FC has four points from seven matches.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 25 November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will not have the services of Sergio Cidoncha due to an injury. Gaurav Mukhi remains suspended following the ‘age controversy.’

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC’s only injury is Dhanpal Ganesh, who hasn’t featured this season and is expected not to, anytime soon.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC(4-3-2-1): Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Raju Gaikwad, Tiri, Dhanachandra Singh, Mario Arques, Memo, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Carlos Calvo, Pablo Morgado, Sumeet Passi

Chennaiyin FC(4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Mailson Alves, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Gregory Nelson, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: L-D-W-D-D

Chennaiyin FC: W-L-L-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Chennaiyin FC: 1

Draw: 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC has a ‘centre-of-attraction’ at their midfield in the form of Memo. The Brazilian midfielder has scored one goal from the eight matches. He has averaged 62.5 passes per match for the Men of Steel, thus taking up crucial roles.

Chennaiyin FC

Gregory Nelson will be a key presence for the current champions. Though he has scored only once this season, Nelson’s attacking qualities will be of great importance for the team. A good performance from him will be necessary for their win.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predictions

Two teams aiming to control the game in the middle of the pitch will be facing each other. Chennaiyin FC, though out-of-form, do have the ability to put up a good fight. But it might not be enough to overcome Jamshedpur FC.

Predicted Score - Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC