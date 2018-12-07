ISL 2018-19: Jithin MS returns to Kerala Blasters to replace injured Loken Meitei

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST News 66 // 07 Dec 2018, 07:31 IST



Kerala Blasters has some updates in their squad for the remaining season, as their Manipur born midfielder Loken Meitei has been ruled out with an injury. However, this brings back the local lad Jithin MS to the squad, who was loaned out to Second Division club Ozone FC.

Jithin MS came to the limelight when he made a move from Kerala club - FC Kerala to Kerala Blasters, becoming the first Kerala player to be signed for a club receiving a transfer fee. The 20-year old-winger played a very crucial role in bringing the Santosh Trophy to 'God's Own Country' after 13 years.

Many were expecting David James to try out the Kerala lad, but then came his loan deal to Ozone FC. However, Jithin did not disappoint at the Bangalore based club, scoring 6 goals from 3 matches. His well-praised potential to get past the defenders through the flanks with ease was seen both for FC Kerala and Ozone FC.

Though there were unconfirmed reports on Jithin returning to Blasters, it was all confirmed with the player's Facebook post that appeared Wednesday evening. He shared a picture in the Blasters colours, stating the words "Back home".

In a situation like this when David James is losing out on his plans and has remained winless for nine straight matches, the English manager will be forced to experiment with young legs like this. Another Kerala player Sahal Abdul Samad has been stealing the show for Blasters and it would be eager to see if Jithin MS can do the same. In any case, the manager is sure to give the midfielder some fair amount of playing to see how he rises to the top level league.

Kerala Blasters are currently 7th on the points table with 9 points. The disappointing performance from the team even after the endless support has downcast the fans and put the team under pressure. Blasters fan club Manjappada even went onto boycott the last match against Jamshedpur FC. All these are sure to give James some nightmares which will force him to redraw his tactics, looking onto new legs like Jithin.

If Jithin MS can make good use of the opportunity offered, he will be another local hero, part of Kerala Blasters' future plans.

