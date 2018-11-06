ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters 1-2 Bengaluru FC - Hits and Flops from the game

Slavisa Stojanovic scores Kerala Blasters' only goal of the game [Image: ISL]

Bengaluru FC pulled off a hard-fought win over their rivals in Kochi but the game could have gone either way. Kerala Blasters came tantalisingly close to scoring at times but the final finish was lacking. Entitled as the 'Biggest Game of Indian Super League', the 'derby' as some call it did live up to its expectations given the competitiveness on the pitch and the atmosphere in the stands.

Marred with controversial decisions by the referees, electricity shut-down and scuffles, the encounter had everything. Sunil Chhetri put the Blues ahead only to have the lead nulled by a spot-kick from Slavisa Stojanovic. Bengaluru took the lead late in the second half to put the game to bed through a Nikola Krcmarevic's own goal.

We bring to you the hits and flops from the much awaited Southern 'Derby' game :

#1 Hit: Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri in action during the game [Image: ISL]

Needless to say, the Bengaluru captain, as usual, was on top form today. Despite facing the axe from the Kerala Blasters fans after scoring a goal from being almost a yard offside, India's top scorer Sunil Chhetri was a menace for the Kerala defence throughout the game.

He combined brilliantly with Miku upfront to create many goal-scoring chances. Chhetri's runs down the left flank in the second-half before latching on to a few brilliant through and chipped balls from Dimas Delgado allowed Miku in the middle to create space for himself to breach the Kerala goal in regular intervals.

Chhetri was with a different role after sustaining a slight knock courtesy a Sandesh Jhingan tackle allowing Miku a more central role which worked pretty well.

