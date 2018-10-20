ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters FC vs Delhi Dynamos - 3 Players to look out for

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 112 // 20 Oct 2018, 13:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matej Poplatnik (middle) celebrates his goal against ATK [Image: ISL]

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi is once again set to be covered in yellow with home team Kerala Blasters taking on Delhi Dynamos in the second consecutive home match for two-time ISL runner-ups.

The Kerala Blasters have started off their season on a promising note with 4 points from their opening two matches with a victory and a draw while Delhi Dynamos are yet to win a single match this season having earned just a point from their opening two fixtures.

There are certain individuals in both the sides who are capable of turning the fixture in favour of their team, be it attacking wise or defensive wise. Let's take a look at 3 such individuals who are likely to play a key role in determining the result of this match.

#3 Matej Poplatnik

The Slovenian goal machine has thus far impressed in his maiden Indian Super League venture with a debut goal in the match against ATK in Kolkata. Even though the striker failed to score in the second match, the 26-year-old was an integral part in the build-up to the Halicharan Narzary goal against Mumbai City FC.

The Slovenian is blessed with an impressive first touch that makes him a key member of the idea in which David James likes to play his team. The first match was a key indicator of this with Sandesh Jhingan and Lakic-Pekic trying numerous long balls to the forward line with the Slovenian controlling it mostly at the receiving end.

The Slovenian has so far stacked up impressive stats with 1 goal in his 4 shots on goal with an impressive goal conversion ratio of 25%. His passing accuracy has also been good considering the position in which he plays with an average of 34 passes per game along with a passing accuracy of 67.64% with a total of 68 completed passes.

1 / 3 NEXT