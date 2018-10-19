ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details

Can Delhi Dynamos FC upset Kerala Blasters FC in front of their home crowd? (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The season is getting intense after every match and favourites cannot be picked after two rounds of this season's Hero Indian Super League. Another exciting game will take place at Kochi this weekend when Kerala Blasters come up against Delhi Dynamos.

Delhi Dynamos haven't registered their first victory yet. They lost against ATK 2-1 and had to leave the field with a point against FC Pune City. Dynamos lost their points in both the games, conceding goals in the late minutes.

The team was holding on to a draw against ATK until the 84th minute. Against FC Pune City, the club was very close to all three points until once again in the 84th minute they let the equaliser go in.

Kerala Blasters, who opened the season with a dominant win against ATK, had to be content with a single point against Mumbai City FC at home, following an injury-time strike from the visitors.

Both the teams would have concerns about their performances in the final period of the game.

It would be interesting to see if Delhi Dynamos are motivated enough to secure their first win and defeat the mighty Blasters in front of their passionate home crowd.

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos: Match Information

Date: 20 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos: Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

CK Vineeth who was not given a start in the previous matches might be included in the lineup for this match (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Anas Edathodika will have to sit outside against Delhi Dynamos FC too as he has one match left to complete in his three-match ban.

Abdul Hakku, who was injured earlier, has not been declared fit yet. Cyril Kali too remains doubtful in the lineup.

Otherwise, David James would have a lineup without any concerns. CK Vineeth, who was not given a start in the previous matches, might be included in the lineup for this match.

Delhi Dynamos FC

Delhi Dynamos FC have two doubtful names on the sheet. Daniel Lalhlimpuia, who was out injured in the first two matches remains doubtful at Kochi too. It is not sure if the Indian striker has fully recovered.

Bikramjit Singh, who sustained a calf injury, will not be available for this match. Romeo Fernandes might be given a chance in the starting XI to exploit the wings of Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos: Probable Line-ups

Kerala Blasters FC (4-1-4-1): Dheeraj, Rakip, Jhingan, Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara, Krcmarevic, Vineeth, Sahal, Narzary, Stojanovic, Poplatnik

Delhi Dynamos FC (4-2-3-1): Dorronsoro, Kotal, Gharami, Crespi, Das, Sarangi, Rai, Chhangte, Mihelic, Romeo, Kaludjerovic

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos: Form Guide

Last five Matches

Kerala Blasters FC: D-W-L-L-L

Delhi Dynamos FC: L-D-L-D-W

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters FC: 5

Delhi Dynamos FC: 2

Draws: 3

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos - Key Players

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters will have a lot of hope when they are appearing for their second home game. The responsibility of giving the fans something to cheer will be on the shoulders of striker Matej Poplatnik.

There will be a regular delivery of balls to the attacking line and Poplatnik must take the effort to get past the visiting defenders and custodian.

Delhi Dynamos FC

Lallianzuala Chhangte - Delhi's dynamic winger will have some work to do against Blasters. He will have to make use of the wings well.

David James tactics of attacking with help of the wing backs will open Chhangte a lot of space.

If he can make use of this and deliver crosses into the box, Dheeraj Singh will be troubled a lot.

Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos - Predictions

Two teams who are taking the field for nothing less than a win will assure a tough competitive match.

To get over the mighty support of Manjappada will certainly remain a challenge for Delhi Dynamos FC.

It will be nothing short of entertainment, but the prediction goes in favour of Kerala Blasters FC who have made the better start for the season.

Predicted Score: Kerala Blasters 3-1 Delhi Dynamos