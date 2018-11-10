ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Will David James' Kerala Blasters side finally be able to record a win? [Image: ISL]

The stadium with the fifth loudest crowd in the world is prepared to witness another thrilling game of football as FC Goa visits Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters are having a 5-match winless streak with 4 draws and one loss against Bengaluru FC. The team seems to fail at certain combinations and the opportunities missed by the attackers has cost them the games. It will be a challenge to hold the all-out-attacks of FC Goa, without giving up any openings.

FC Goa, on the other hand, has been in a terrific form, with their midfield winning the games. All their foreign recruitments have been up to the mark, scoring goals, winning balls and clearing the dangers. They have scored 18 goals this season, most by any team and would be keen to continue with the same against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 11th November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Team News

Kerala Blasters

There are no players suspended in the Kerala Blasters team sheet. There are changes expected in the midfield. Matej Poplatnik might be brought in for Prasanth. Eyes will be on Anas Edathodika once again, to see if the local centre-back will be given his first game of the season.

FC Goa

FC Goa are not troubled with any injuries or suspensions. With most of their players doing the assigned duties, Sergio Lobera wouldn't be taking any chances with team selection, as they are eyeing all the 3 points.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Kerala Blasters (4-1-4-1): Naveen Kumar, Cyril Kali, Sandesh Jhingan, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara, Nikola Krcmarevic, Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seiminlen Doungel, Slavisa Stojanovic, CK Vineeth

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Form Guide

Kerala Blasters: L-D-D-D-D

FC Goa: W-L-W-W-W

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters: 3

FC Goa: 5

Draws: 0

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Key Players

Kerala Blasters

Sandesh Jhingan's performance will be crucial to Kerala's outcome today [Image: ISL]

Sandesh Jhingan will be Kerala Blasters' most key player on the field against FC Goa. Blasters must be quick in getting organized to face the Goan attacks that can cause severe harm. Jhingan will be a busy man and must stay alert for the whole 90 minutes.

FC Goa

Jackichand Singh can play a huge role in farming the Gaurs' attacks through the wings. Kerala Blasters' wing-backs, Lalruatthara or Mohammed Rakip - inexperienced, can be troubled by the clever movements and pace of Jackichand. If they get this tactic right, FC Goa can open up goal chances.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Predictions

Kerala Blasters haven't been doing well recently as they need to reorganize the running. They still miss certain links, which a team like FC Goa, pouncing on half chances can make use of. If the hosts do not find a way to develop the missing understanding, it will be their second consecutive defeat.

Predicted Score: Kerala Blasters 1-2 FC Goa