ISL 2018/19: Miku's goal was the turning point of the match, says Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat

Carles Cuadrat speaks at the post-match press conference [Image: ISL]

ATK suffered a major setback after they were defeated by Bengaluru FC 1-2 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday evening. Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat feels that the first goal was very important for the team, especially after trailing for more than 30 minutes. Miku’s goal in the first half’s stoppage swung back the game in the balance.

On being asked about what was the turning point of the match, Carles Cuadrat said, “I think it was better for us to score before half-time. Miku’s goal was very, very important. It was part of my half-time talk. The brilliant technicality of our player made for a great moment. We were lucky to score again after the 2nd half started. The first goal was crucial.”

After a good display in the past few matches, ATK made a positive start in this match too. It was in the 15th minute that young Komal Thatal produced a gem of a goal after receiving a diagonal ball from Everton Santos. The winger made a delicate first touch and slotted it inside the target with a left footed shot.

Bengaluru FC restored parity in the dying seconds of the first half by virtue of a long ranger from Venezuelan striker Miku. The visitors made in 2-1 within a couple of minutes into the second half after Erik Partaalu scored from a powerful shot. Bengaluru FC dominated the midfield from there onwards. Even though ATK came close on several occasions, the finishing was poor from the hosts.

On the other hand, ATK tactician Steve Coppell feels that their opponents were a superior team and made effective use of the set-piece movements. "They are very inventive on set-pieces and obviously, they have a couple of quality players. We were aware of that beforehand and didn’t want to give away silly fouls. We had a very specific game in mind,” said the ATK coach during the post-match conference.

ATK’s striker Kalu Uche was injured in the 42nd minute of the match, which was a major setback for the hosts. Regarding the matter, Coppell said, "Kalu’s substitution was a bad one for us. He’s a key player for us.” The coach also informed that the footballer has damaged his quadriceps muscles and will undergo an MRI scan the following day according to which necessary steps will be taken.

ATK still has a lot of time to regroup before they play hosts to FC Pune City on November 10 at the same venue while Bengaluru FC will be making a long trip to the Southern part of India to play a vital away match against Kerala Blasters FC this coming Monday.