ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details

Who will come out on top in the Maharashtra Derby? (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Maharashtra derby takes place in the ISL when Mumbai City FC take on FC Pune City, this Friday. Though both the teams have just one point, this fixture can provide a better on how sharp the teams are this season.

Mumbai City FC, who own the single point from the draw against Kerala Blasters, went down fighting against Jamshedpur FC. Pune, on the other hand, has played just one game this season, against Delhi Dynamos and collected a point from the 1-1 draw.

A win in the derby would turn out crucial for both the teams. The race in the points table is getting hotter with most teams ranked on goal difference. Three points would be very essential for the clubs waiting to mark their first victory of the season.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Match Information

Date: 19 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Team News

Mumbai City FC

Rafael Bastos may have a huge role to play for Mumbai City FC in the Maharashtra Derby (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Mumbai City FC defender Davinder Singh has suffered a ligament injury and is ruled out for the rest of the season. Joyner Lourenco has been named as the replacement. It is known that Matias Mirabaje would be missing from action tomorrow. Any changes made might be at the attacking end, but lack of depth in forwards might force Jorge Costa to field Rafael Bastos once again.

FC Pune City

Ashique Kuruniyan's support to Emiliano Alfaro will be key in FC Pune City attacks (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Stallions played their first match without the services of the big man - Marcelinho. He is expected to make his first appearance this season against Mumbai City. Keenan Almeida was out injured and his recovery has not been confirmed. Otherwise, Miguel Portugal wouldn't mind sending in the same men who managed a late draw against Delhi Dynamos.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Probable Line-ups

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): Amrinder, Chakrabarti, Goian, Bose, Ghosh, Issoko, Machado, Sehnaj, Fernandes, Sogou, Bastos

FC Pune City (4-1-4-1): Kaith, Tamang, Mills, Diaz, Fanai, Stankovic, Adil, Jakob, Marcelinho, Ashhique, Alfaro

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Form Guide

Last 5 matches

Mumbai City FC: D-L-L-W-L

FC Pune City: D-L-L-D-D

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City FC: 2

FC Pune City: 5

Draws: 1

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Key Players

Mumbai City FC

Paulo Machado, the Portugal midfielder will have to develop the attacks once again. The 32-year old will be expected to raise his level of game against Pune City. Machado will be vital as a link between the defence and forwards. He will be the play maker and Mumbai's chances rest on him.

FC Pune City

Emiliano Alfaro will be FC Pune City's attacking hopes. All the moves will be directed upon him and support from Ashique Kuruniyan and Marcelinho will make him more dangerous. If this Uruguayan finds a 'good day at office' the fans will have a delicious treat. Mumbai City defenders will have to put in a lot of work to restrict Alfaro to limited spaces.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City FC: Predictions

Derbies have always been special in the ISL and this one will not remain odd. Two teams fighting for their first three points will make the contest intense.

With the defence and midfields of both the teams equally compact, FC Pune City might register their first win, for they own a better attack line.

Predicted Score: Mumbai City FC 0-1 FC Pune City