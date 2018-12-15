ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac

Mumbai City FC will be looking to go into the International break with a win [Image: ISL]

It's time for the Indian Super League flag to stay down for a few weeks, as the league recesses for the third time, in preparation for the national team's AFC Asian Cup campaign. The time off will begin after the 90 minutes of play between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai City made a good comeback from the quiet initial phase of the season, where they played 1 draw and 2 losses including a massive demolition at the hands of FC Goa (5-2). However, Mumbai rejuvenated well from the last week of October and has remained unbeaten from thereon.

During the course of the season, Jorge Costa's team has played 11 matches and won 6 of them. With 21 points, they stand 2nd on the points table, having sealed their position before the vacations.

Kerala Blasters have a completely reverse story to tell. After a thumping winner against ATK in the opening game of the season, Blasters gradually forgot the basic tactics of winning matches. David James' team never won a game after that and has only taken points from 6 draws. At the end of a dismal phase, the Kerala team are 8th on the points table with 9 points. A win at least at this stage would be a mini-revival both for the club and the supporters.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match Information

Date: 16 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Team News

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City's Sehnaj Singh will miss the encounter following a red card in the previous match. All other players are known to be fit and available for the match.

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters might again go for a revamp of combinations. The midfield duo of Doungel-Narzary might get replaced with CK Vineeth and K Prasanth. Stojanovic too remains a doubtful start under the manager's policies.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City FC (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh. Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Raynier Fernandes, Milan Singh, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos

Kerala Blasters (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh, Cyril Kali, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Zakeer Mundampara, Courage Pekuson, Sahal Abdul Samad, CK Vineeth, K Prasanth, Slavisa Stojanovic

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Form Guide

Sandesh Jhingan [Image: ISL]

Mumbai City FC: D-W-W-D-W

Kerala Blasters: L-D-D-L-L

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City FC: 2

Kerala Blasters: 2

Draws: 5

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Key Players

Mumbai City FC

As always most of Mumbai City's goal-scoring responsibilities will be on the shoulders of Modou Sougou. The Senegalese international got back on the score sheet against Bengaluru FC and made his goal tally to 6. A sharp attack led by Sougou will be Jorge Costa's plan against Blasters.

Kerala Blasters

Sahal Abdul Samad might be the only attacking player who would have a sure spot in the lineup, as James has the policy of frequent player rotation. However, the young Kerala-born player has been attracting praises and been Blasters' only thing to remember from the season. The 21-year old will play a crucial role in stretching forward balls, to whoever might be playing upfront.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predictions

For the hosts, the match would be chance to lessen their gap between the table topper Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, it is Kerala Blasters' final chance to keep some hopes for the season. Blasters would be the team more desperate for a win and if the players can gather together to get the points back, would create a lot of positivity before the next phase.

Predicted Score: Mumbai City FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters

