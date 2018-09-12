ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC Fixtures, Time and Venue details

The fifth season of the Indian Super League is just around the corner, and this season should be one to look out for us as all the teams have had ample time (years) to adjust to the Indian footballing scenario. Teams now have a better idea regarding managing a club, and most of the teams have managed to build an excellent base from where things can be taken to the next level.

NorthEast United have been the perennial underachievers of the ISL. They are the only team (taking into account the original eight teams) who have failed to make it past the league phase of the tournament. They have also finished bottom of the table on a couple of occasions.

This season will be of the utmost importance for 'The Highlanders' as they look to break the duck and bridge their sour relationship with their fans. Last season NorthEast United had one of the worst attendance figures out of the ten teams involved. The stadium attendance figures were a matter of concern for all parties involved as in general the entire region of Northeast is known to be a 'Football crazy region.'

NorthEast United kick off their ISL 2018-19 campaign with a home game against FC Goa on 1st October and then travel to Kolkata to face off against ATK.

The entire NEUFC fixture list is given below.

1st October- FC Goa (H) - 7:30 p.m (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

4th October- ATK (A)- 7:30 p.m (Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Kiranganan, Salt Lake, Kolkata)

18th October- Chennaiyin FC (A) - 7:30 p.m (Marina Arena Chennai)

25th October- Jamshedpur FC (H)- 7:30 p.m (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

30th October- Delhi Dynamos (A)- 7:30 p.m (JLN Stadium, New Delhi)

9th November - Mumbai City FC (H)- 7:30 p.m (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

23rd November- Kerala Blasters (H)- 7:30 p.m (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

27th November- FC Pune City (A)- 7:30 p.m (Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune)

1st December- Jamshedpur FC (A)- 7:30 p.m (JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur)

5th December- Bengaluru FC (H)- 7:30 p.m (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

8th December- ATK (H)- 7:30 p.m (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

14th December - FC Goa (A)- 7:30 p.m (Fatorda Stadium, Goa)

* (A)- Away Games, (H)- Home Games.

The second part of the fixtures is yet to be released but it will be in due time. This time the ISL will witness two international breaks, due to International friendlies, and the AFC Asian Cup.