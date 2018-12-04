ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

The ‘Bengaluru Storm’ reaches Guwahati as NorthEast United hosts Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League.

NorthEast United have been the show stealers this time with their outstanding performances. Elco Schattorie‘s team has won 5 out of their 9 games. Having faced only one defeat, they are second on the points table (before the start of Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC) with 18 points. A win in this home fixture would be crucial in retaining the position.

Bengaluru FC have continued from where they left last season. From the 8 matches, BFC has won 7, drew one and hasn’t lost any. The 22 points have come easy, along with the table topper position. The match would be a display between the two at the top and is attracting attention.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Match Information

Date: 5 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Team News

NorthEast United

Reagan Singh and Gurwinder Singh are expected to come back into the lineup. Juan Mascia might join Gallego in the attack.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC still has an injury concern with Miku. As the striker has not recovered, no changes are expected in the lineup.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Lineups

NorthEast United (4-3-2-1): Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Juan Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Chencho Gyeltshen, Sunil Chhetri

Form Guide

NorthEast United: D-W-W-L-W

Bengaluru FC: W-W-W-W-W

Head-to-Head

NorthEast United: 0

Bengaluru FC: 2

Draw: 0

Key Players

NorthEast United

Bartholomew Ogbeche will be the key player, without any doubt. To grab a win against a team like Bengaluru, there cannot be any errors at the attacking end. Ogbeche will have to get his shooting boots on, to hold a secure lead against BFC.

Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri will be a vital part of Cuadrat’s plans. Chhetri has been up to the mark with his performances so far and will be a tough challenge for the NorthEast defenders. To keep the 34-year locked will be the first priority of their centre-backs.

Predictions

It is an encounter of the two best performers this season. While Bengaluru FC has a safe place at the top, NorthEast is in a tough tussle between FC Goa and Mumbai City for the 2nd position. If nothing odd happens, it is expected that Bengaluru FC will clinch their 7th consecutive victory.

Predicted Score: NorthEast United 0-1 Bengaluru FC

