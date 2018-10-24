ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC| Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch Details

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 41 // 24 Oct 2018, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

E| The match promises to be an exciting encounter like last seasons encounters between the two sides

The Red Miners from Jamshedpur take the road up towards the northeast of India to face the Highlanders in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Both NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have had good starts to the season and will look to continue their decent run of form when they face off against each other tomorrow in the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United at the moment is the second placed team in the Indian Super League with seven points from three games whereas Jamshedpur FC has five points from their three outings.

NorthEast United started the season with a draw against FC Goa at home and then defeated two-time champions ATK and Chennaiyin FC on the road to get off to their best start in ISL history.

Jamshedpur started their season with an away win against Mumbai City FC and then had back to back draws against Bengaluru FC and ATK.

Both the teams would be vying for a win tomorrow to solidify their respective positions in the top half of the table.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 25th October 2018

Time: 7:30 p.m

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: Hotstar.com and Jio TV

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders will be without the service of their regular first-choice keeper TP Rehenesh who is still under Interim Suspension after the AIFF disciplinary committee suspended him due to an off the ball incident where it emerged that the Kerala Born keeper had punched Gerson Viera in the face. With the disciplinary committee not giving out any jurisdiction on the matter yet, it looks like Rehenesh is set to miss this match too.

NorthEast United also have a few injuries concerns with the likes of Seityasen Singh, and Kivi Zhimomi out with long-term injuries. Keegan Perreira is also not fully fit after having picked up an injury in the first game against FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC

Cesar Ferrando has no such issues with Suspensions and Injuries and will look to play the same set of players against NorthEast that took the field against ATK. But, Cesar has also been experimenting a bit here and there with his line up as Jamshedpur still haven't found the perfect combination yet.

The Core of the team would remain the same with the likes of Tiri, Memo, Cahil leading the way. Youngster Jerry has also been impressive this season and would have a significant role to play down the flanks.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted lineups

NorthEast United FC predicted line up

NorthEast United (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Joseph Leudo, Rowllin Borges, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Barth Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC predicted line up

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subhasis Roy Choudhury, Robin Gurung, Pratik Chaudhari, Tiri, Raju Yumnam, Memo, Mario Arques, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Sergio Cidoncha Fernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Tim Cahill.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Form Guide

NorthEast United FC: W W D L L

Jamshedpur FC: D D W L W

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head to Head

Matches Played- 2

NorthEast United win- 0

Jamshedpur FC win- 1

Draw- 1

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Key Players

NorthEast United FC

Bartholomew Ogbeche:- The Nigerian Hitman has been on song in the ISL and has become this season first player to score a hattrick. It was his heroics against Chennaiyin FC that gave NorthEast United the win, and he has been instrumental in The Highlanders form this season. His link-up Uruguayan midfielder Federico Gallego has been top notch, and the big man has been very lethal up front for NEUFC having already scored four goals from three games.

The ex PSG striker will look to keep his scoring streak going and seek to help NorthEast United reach their first ever playoffs this season.

Jamshedpur FC

Sergio Cidoncha Fernandez:- All the focus for Jamshedpur seems to be directed at Tim Cahill and that as in ways worked wonders for the Spanish attacking midfielder Sergio Cidoncha. The former Real Zaragoza man has already scored two goals for the Red Miners and has been crucial for the team in the middle of the park. His most significant ability is that he can play as a second striker alongside Cahill and that has given Cesar Ferrando's team more option inside the box.

Sergio is also a set piece specialist and has already scored a goal from a Free Kick against ATK. NorthEast will have to be very disciplined near the box, or else Sergio could punish them.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

The game will be a hard-fought game and could very well turn into a midfield tussle. Both the teams like to play an attacking brand of football use the wings to stretch the defence. With both managers playing a double defensive screen in front of their defenders expect the game to be a cagey affair.

Predicted Score: NorthEast United FC 1:1 Jamshedpur FC