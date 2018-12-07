ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details
The two Eastern clubs face each other as NorthEast United plays ATK in their home match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium of Guwahati.
NorthEast United are coming after a disappointing draw with Bengaluru FC. NEUFC had kept the lead till the 90th minute, but conceded the equaliser in the injury time. Including that, NorthEast has played 10 games, won 5, drew 4 and lost 1. They own 19 points and are 3rd on the points table.
On the other hand, ATK beat Chennaiyin FC on an exciting 2-3 margin, in their previous fixture. Having played 10 matches, ATK won 4, drew 3 and didn’t collect any point from another 3. They have 15 points to be placed 6th on the table.
NorthEast United vs ATK: Match Information
Date: 8 December 2018
Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST
Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
NorthEast United vs ATK: Team News
NorthEast United
NorthEast United will be missing defender Provat Lakra due to the ankle sprain he suffered in the last game. Reagan Singh might replace him in the lineup.
ATK
ATK has a full squad available without injuries or suspensions. No changes are expected in the lineup.
NorthEast United vs ATK: Probable Lineups
NorthEast United (4-3-2-1): Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Mislav Komorski, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Bartholomew Ogbeche
ATK (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, El Maimouni Noussair, Hitesh Sharma, Manuel Lanzarote, Jayesh Rane, Balwant Singh
NorthEast United vs ATK: Form Guide
NorthEast United: D-D-W-W-L
ATK: W-D-D-W-L
NorthEast United vs ATK: Head-to-Head
NorthEast United: 3
ATK: 5
Draw: 1
NorthEast United vs ATK: Key Players
NorthEast United
Rowllin Borges will again be the crucial point for the hosts. To beat the solid ATK defence, either counter attacks or clever moves are required. There will be no other man than Borges to find space and create chances in the attacking half.
ATK
While ATK spends most of their time staying back, they have Manuel Lanzarote to keep the opposite custodian in the game. The Spaniard has the ability to be at the end of counter attacks and also make good use of set pieces. Lanzarote had scored two penalty goals against Chennaiyin FC.
NorthEast United vs ATK: Predictions
NorthEast United are the team standing at a better position on the points table. As The Highlanders are in a ‘draw lock’ for the last two matches, they will be keen to collect the 3 points. But, it is doubtful whether Eelco Schattorie can overcome Coppell’s tactics.
Predicted Score: NorthEast United 0-0 ATK