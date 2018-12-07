ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Rowllin Borges scored the only goal in the reverse fixture at Salt Lake Stadium [Image: ISL]

The two Eastern clubs face each other as NorthEast United plays ATK in their home match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium of Guwahati.

NorthEast United are coming after a disappointing draw with Bengaluru FC. NEUFC had kept the lead till the 90th minute, but conceded the equaliser in the injury time. Including that, NorthEast has played 10 games, won 5, drew 4 and lost 1. They own 19 points and are 3rd on the points table.

On the other hand, ATK beat Chennaiyin FC on an exciting 2-3 margin, in their previous fixture. Having played 10 matches, ATK won 4, drew 3 and didn’t collect any point from another 3. They have 15 points to be placed 6th on the table.

NorthEast United vs ATK: Match Information

Date: 8 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United vs ATK: Team News

NorthEast United

NorthEast United will be missing defender Provat Lakra due to the ankle sprain he suffered in the last game. Reagan Singh might replace him in the lineup.

ATK

ATK has a full squad available without injuries or suspensions. No changes are expected in the lineup.

NorthEast United vs ATK: Probable Lineups

NorthEast United (4-3-2-1): Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Mislav Komorski, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, El Maimouni Noussair, Hitesh Sharma, Manuel Lanzarote, Jayesh Rane, Balwant Singh

NorthEast United vs ATK: Form Guide

NorthEast United: D-D-W-W-L

ATK: W-D-D-W-L

NorthEast United vs ATK: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United: 3

ATK: 5

Draw: 1

NorthEast United vs ATK: Key Players

NorthEast United

Rowllin Borges will again be the crucial point for the hosts. To beat the solid ATK defence, either counter attacks or clever moves are required. There will be no other man than Borges to find space and create chances in the attacking half.

ATK

While ATK spends most of their time staying back, they have Manuel Lanzarote to keep the opposite custodian in the game. The Spaniard has the ability to be at the end of counter attacks and also make good use of set pieces. Lanzarote had scored two penalty goals against Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United vs ATK: Predictions

NorthEast United are the team standing at a better position on the points table. As The Highlanders are in a ‘draw lock’ for the last two matches, they will be keen to collect the 3 points. But, it is doubtful whether Eelco Schattorie can overcome Coppell’s tactics.

Predicted Score: NorthEast United 0-0 ATK

