ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 90 // 22 Nov 2018, 16:22 IST

NorthEast United hosts Kerala Blasters in Match No.37 of the Hero Indian Super League at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United has had a very different season this time around. In what has been a good show so far, the Highlanders has clinched 3 victories and 2 draws to have 11 points on board. Their last outing against Mumbai City was a 1-0 defeat at home, which they would want to overcome.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, hasn’t tasted success for some time now. Their previous outing being against FC Goa, resulted in a 3-1 loss at home. With only 1 win from the 7 matches, it is the 4 draws that have given them their 7 points. A change in mental level and style of play is necessary for Blasters to keep up with the competitors.

Match Information

Date: 23 November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Team News

NorthEast United

NorthEast United does not have any injuries or suspensions. Nikhil Kadam and Mislav Komorski are possible inclusions against Blasters

Kerala Blasters

Changes are expected from David James yet again. It will be interesting to see if CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary get chances in the first XI.

Probable Lineups

NorthEast United (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Jose Leudo, Rowllin Borges, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Nikhil Kadam, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters (4-1-4-1): Naveen Kumar, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Cyril Kali, Nicola Krcmarevic, Seiminlen Doungel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Slavisa Stojanovic, Prasanth K, Matej Poplatnik

Form Guide

NorthEast United: L-W-D-W-W

Kerala Blasters: L-L-D-D-D

Head-to-Head

NorthEast United: 2

Kerala Blasters: 5

Draw: 1

Key Players

NorthEast United

NorthEast United will be looking at a dominant home win, which will require the scooring boots of Bartholomew Ogbeche. From the 6 matches the Nigerian-born has played this season, he found the back of the net on 6 occasions. Blasters defenders might have a hard time keeping Ogbeche under control.

Kerala Blasters

With an unstable lineup, a key man would be a difficult pick at Kerala Blasters. However, Seiminlen Doungel who is likely to feature tomorrow will be a key presence on the field. The 24-year old has made 3 assists this season and would have the same duties at Guwahati.

Predictions

Taking form into consideration, NorthEast United are the favourites going into the match. Still, Kerala Blasters is a team that cannot be ruled out too soon and might mark their comeback against NorthEast.

Predicted Score - NorthEast United 0-2 Kerala Blasters