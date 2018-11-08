ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

NorthEast United will be looking to record their fourth win of the season [Image: ISL]

Two teams with minute differences in the season are coming against each other in the NorthEast United-Mumbai City encounter at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati. In a fight for the top 4 spots, it can be undoubtedly predicted that the team with a patch of extra luck will take home the three vital points.

NorthEast United are coming back to their home ground after a convincing away victory against Delhi Dynamos. Keeping the two draws apart, the Highlanders have emerged winners in other three matches, remaining unbeaten in the season. They have 11 points from the 5 matches. Making the best ISL run ever of the club, the manager would be determined to keep the momentum going, making his players focused on their first semi-final spot.

Mumbai City too has a similar tale with three wins, one draw and two losses. They have gathered ten points and is continuing well with confidence to make a mark in the season. The midfield and attack are doing well and requires some final furnish. The coordination their foreign players miss at times has cost them good chances. In general, Jorge Costa is doing a decent job at the hot seat and can put up a great competition to the final four.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Information

Date: 9th November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

NorthEast United FC

Mislav Komorski and custodian TP Rehenesh are making comebacks after suspensions. Both these inclusions will be an uplift to the team's confidence. These two changes are expected to be made, with all other players remaining the same.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City has a full squad available, without any injuries or suspensions. There are no changes expected in the lineup, as the team is showing signs of consistency, which the manager wouldn't want to interrupt.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Line-ups

NorthEast United FC (4-4-2): TP Rehenesh, Mislov Komorski, Gurwinder Singh, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Redeem Tlang, Rowllin Borges, Nikhil Kada, Federico Gallego, Juan Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joyner Lourenco, Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Sehnaj Singh, Paulo Machado, Milan Singh, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Form Guide

NorthEast United: W-D-W-W-D

Mumbai City: W-W-L-W-D

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United: 2

Mumbai City: 5

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Key Players

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United is enjoying one of their best seasons in the league and to continue the same, Bartholomew Ogbeche will have to keep scoring goals. The Nigerian striker has so far scored 6 goals and is the team's highest goal scorer in a single season. To keep Ogbeche quiet, will be a tough ask for Mumbai City and the contest is eagerly awaited.

Mumbai City FC

For Mumbai City, the goal scoring hopes rely with their Senegalese striker Modou Sougou. The 33-year-old has scored 3 goals from 6 matches, making use of the space he is availed on the field. Being a versatile player, Sougou is playing at different positions, making it difficult for the oppositions.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predictions

A prediction would be tough for this clash as both the teams are in somewhat the same form. Though Mumbai City has an upper hand on past records, it will be tough for them to reflect it on the ground at Guwahati. NorthEast United might register their fourth win of the season.

Predicted Score - NorthEast United FC 2:0 Mumbai City FC