ISL 2018-19: Pune City 0-2 NorthEast United – Hits and Flops as the Highlanders climbed to second on the league table

After registering their first win against Jamshedpur FC in their last match, FC Pune City had to contend with another defeat at home. They went down to NorthEast United FC who won comfortably by 2-0 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday.

The scoreline wouldn’t suggest the real picture for Pune, who tried their best to get an equalizer in the whole match after conceding the first goal. However, profligacy in the attacking third might have prevented them another win or even a draw.

The task is just becoming harder for Pune, who now completed half of their campaign. With only five points from nine matches, the chances of making it to the final now look increasingly bleak.

The Highlanders on the other hand, may not have been the better side on Tuesday but it was enough for them to get all the three points from a vital away match. North East now moved to the second position of the table with 17 points from eight matches – just two points behind Bengaluru FC, who played one match less.

It was that man Barthalomew Ogbeche who opened the scoring for NorthEast. Fernando Gallego’s corner fell on Pune box. Amid a goalmouth melee, Ogbeche somehow poked the ball home avoiding his marker Gurtej Singh. Sahil Panwar fouled Juan Mascia in the dying moments as NorthEast earned a penalty. The Uruguayan calmly converted from the spot to ensure the three points for his team.

Let us look the hits and flops of the match:

Hit: Iain Hume (FC Pune City)

Hume making a move

The Canadian made his first start of the season. After spending a lot of time out of the pitch due to injury, Iain Hume was introduced by Pune’s interim coach Pradyumn Reddy in the last match. Against NorthEast, he included him in the starting line-up, probably keeping the shape of his attack without Diego Carlos, who was suspended.

Hume had played only in the first half and was replaced by Marko Stankovic before the start of the second half. But within a little time, Hume left the similar impression which we are used to seeing. He played with the same aggression, the same agility in front of the goal.

During his time on the field, he challenged almost on every ball. He was working tirelessly to keep the pressure on the opponent’s defence. He got a good ball from Sahil Panwar in 33rd minute but only a little hefty first touch saw the ball saved by the goalkeeper.

