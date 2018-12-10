ISL 2018-19: Pune City vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 25 // 10 Dec 2018, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Gaurs visit the Balewadi for a fixture with Pune City, trying everything to get over the darker days in the league. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium of Pune on Tuesday evening.

Pune City was one of the strongest sides on paper before the start of the season. But as the games began, things changed as the Stallions had to wait until the 8th game to manage their first win. At present, they have 2 wins and 2 draws from the 11 matches leading to 8 points. Being placed 8th on the points table, they do not have much hope left for the season but would be aiming at an easy go for the Super Cup later this year.

FC Goa showed how dangerous they are, from the very beginning of the season. They scored 15 goals from the first 5 matches. Even after an away defeat to Jamshedpur FC, Goa came back strongly. However, Sergio Lobera's team hasn't won their last 2 matches, which they would want to rectify at Pune. FC Goa are 4th on the table with 17 points. They have 5 wins and 2 draws from 9 matches, one game less than the other teams. This will help them move up on the table with a win in this crucial match.

Pune City vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 11 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

Pune City vs FC Goa: Team News

Pune City

Advertisement

Pune City had to make two substitutions due to injury, against Kerala Blasters. Marcelinho and Ashique Kuruniyan showed signs of injury in the second half. While the former looked alright and is expected to be fit to play, Ashique remains doubtful.

FC Goa

The visitors look settled after a long break and the manager might opt to field the same set of players from their previous encounter

Pune City vs FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Pune City (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak Golui, Matt Mills, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Iain Hume, Marcelo Periera, Nikhil Poojari, Robin Singh

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Muhammed Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Chinglensana Singh, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas

Pune City vs FC Goa: Form Guide

Pune City: W-L-L-W-L

FC Goa: D-L-W-W-L

Pune City vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Pune City: 3

FC Goa: 4

Draw: 2

Pune City vs FC Goa: Key Players

Pune City

Adil Khan has been an underrated name for Pune City throughout the season. The 30-year old has been vital at the midfield for the Stallions with 52 tackles (second most tackles this season) and 13 interceptions. When facing a team like FC Goa likely to go for an all-out-attack, Adil Khan can play the vital role of winning the balls and initiating counter attacks.

FC Goa

There is no doubt on Lobera's hot pick in the lineup - Ferran Corominas. Being the top scorer of the league with 8 goals, Coro has not disappointed any time the needed. The Spaniard has not confined to scoring goals alone but has also been providing assists, 5 till now. Letting Coro wander free will be a mistake the Pune City defenders should be careful not to make.

Pune City vs FC Goa: Predictions

FC Goa will be the more confident side taking the field. However, the hosts cannot be completely pushed out of the season, as they had a decent game and win against Kerala Blasters days back. The fact that Goa has been dull in their last 2 games remains. In a match that can go any way, the prediction of a draw wouldn't be a surprising one.

Predicted Score - Pune City 1:1 FC Goa

Advertisement