ISL 2018-19: Pune City vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch details 

It will be a fight for a win when Pune City play hosts to Kerala Blasters at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune this Friday. Two teams who have not got enough taste of wins will be giving it their all on the field.

Pune City are coming after feeling the attacks of FC Goa, going down to the Gaurs 4-2 at Goa. The Goan encounter was one of their three lost encounters this season. The Stallions' only point came from their opening match against Delhi Dynamos. The tactics of the interim coach Pradyum Reddy too wasn't a success for the Pune franchise. A complete change of gear will have to be displayed by the Punekars to not fall behind the teams this season.

Kerala Blasters had started off their season with a splendid win at Kolkata but has then been troubled with draws. The team has played out three draws thereon, collecting 6 points altogether. But still, David James would be satisfied with the draw against Jamshedpur, after trailing for 2 goals. If Blasters manage to continue from where they stopped, they can easily get back on the winning ways.

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Match Information

Date: 2 November

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Team News

Diego Carlos is out suspended for Pune City after he was shown a red card against FC Goa. Robin Singh who was again dull in the attack might be replaced with Adil Khan. This can allow Jonathan Vila to take a place in the attacking midfield.

Kerala Blasters do not have any injuries or suspensions. David James who had made 3 changes in the previous game might bring back those rested players. The players who were benched - Seiminlen Doungel and Sahal Abdul Samad had made a good impact coming in the second half at Jamshedpur, which might get them back in the first XI.

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Probable Line-ups

Pune City (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh, Lalcchuanmawia Fanai, Jonathan Vila, Marko Stankovic, Ashique Kuruniyan, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh, Emiliano Alfaro

Kerala Blasters (4-1-4-1): Naveen Kumar, Mohammed Rakip, Sandesh Jhingan, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara, Nikola Krcmarevic, Seiminlen Doungel, Halicharan Narzary, Sahal Abdul Samad, CK Vineeth, Slavisla Stojanovic

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Form Guide

Pune City: L-L-L-D-L

Kerala Blasters: D-D-D-W-L

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-Head

Pune City: 1

Kerala Blasters: 5

Draws: 2

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Key Players

Marko Stankovic has the capability to offer much-needed support to Pune City defence. The attacks will be mastered by Alfaro and Marcelinho, while Stankovic can play the holding midfielder, spending relative time in front of the back four, turning down the opposition attacks. Hence, for an improved performance from the defence would make Stankovic an important part of the plan.

Slavica Stojanovic, Blasters' Serbian forward will be key in finding the finishing touches. Goals are a must when facing a team like Pune City and to make good use of the opportunities opened up from the hosts, a striker like him is unavoidable. Stojanovic, if provided with support from the wings can easily collect the winning points for Blasters.

Pune City vs Kerala Blasters: Predictions

While both the teams are deprived of wins, the Pune club is in a worse situation. The draw against Jamshedpur FC coming from behind might have given Kerala Blasters some confidence. These factors combined might help the visitors get their second victory of the season.

Predicted Score - Pune City 1-2 Kerala Blasters