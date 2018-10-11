ISL 2018-19: Ranking ISL teams on Passing Accuracy after matchday 1 and 2

Bengaluru FC's passing accuracy has been poor so far (Image: ISL)

Accurate passing and keeping possession is something every football team hopes to work on with each and every game. Giving away possession cheaply to the opposition is not considered a good footballing habit and has always been looked down upon.

Granted that passing accuracy is not the only criteria to winning games, but it is surely a significant stat which the teams will look to improve upon in the future games. The team managements of all the ISL clubs would be better off paying attention to this fact and strive to make changes to improve the quality of their game.

Here in this article, we look at how the Indian Super League (ISL) teams have fared when it comes to the accuracy of their passing accuracy and which all clubs have been right on the money by keeping possession after the first two matchdays of ISL 2018-19.

#10 ATK

El Maimouni Noussair of ATK (Image: ISL)

ATK have lost both their matches and are lodged at the bottom of the table. Having conceded both their games, you would expect them to fare badly in passing accuracy and their success rate is a paltry 59 per cent.

Kolkata team, with Steve Coppell and Sujoy Sen, would have taken note of how the players were giving away the ball cheaply to their opponents. They had made a total of 573 passes out of which only 340 were successful passes.

#9 Bengaluru FC

Harmanjot Khabra has been one of the best performers for Bengaluru FC

Surprisingly, Bengaluru FC fare poorly in this criteria.

BFC had a passing accuracy of 61.8% from their two games. They had made a total passes count of 665 out of which only 411 were successful.

Harmanjot Khabra has been among the thick of things with 79 passes among the 665, accounting for 12 per cent of the passes. Juanan Gonzalez, Miku and Sunil Chettri have also been prolific and have made more than 70 passes to their teammates. But the inaccuracy of the passing is worrying.

The Bengaluru FC management definitely needs to look at it and make amends before their next game, which is against FC Pune City on October 22.

