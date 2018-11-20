ISL 2018-19: Sunil Chhetri bats for AFC Cup slot for table toppers

Sunil Chhetri took to the Social Media amidst the ongoing International Break to express his views regarding the current allotment of the slots in the AFC events (Image Courtesy: ISL)

What's the story?

India and Bengaluru FC Captain Sunil Chhetri took to the Social Media amidst the ongoing International Break to express his views regarding the current allotment of the slots in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) events for the Indian clubs.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian Super League replaced the erstwhile Federation Cup to bag the AFC Cup Play-off spot in the previous season.

The cash-rich tournament has been running parallel with the I-League from the 2017-18 season which possesses the other AFC Club Competition's spot in the Asian Champions League Play-off qualifiers.

The heart of the story

Chhetri took to Social Media on Sunday to express his narrative regarding the on-going predicament in the Indian Football League structure.

Referring to the brilliant campaign for the Blues in 2017-18 in which the former I-League side finished top of the ladder in the ISL but failed to win the trophy leading to the first-ever instance of absence of Bengaluru FC at the continental stage for India, he opined saying,

"I think the team that stays consistent throughout the season, deserves to be known as the Champions of India."

"I perfectly understand that the Semi-Final stages are exciting and great for the fans but at least the AFC Slots should go to the Table-Toppers at the end of the season," he said when the financial and commercial aspects of the ISL Semi-finals struck Chhetri's mind.

"The team that puts up sheer consistency for 18 long months at least deserve some applause from the organizers. I hope such rules of the league change as soon as possible," concluded Chhetri.

Just a thought that I'm throwing out there! pic.twitter.com/8r0SlKdudk — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 20, 2018

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru FC shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also showed his disappointment at the knock-out stages of the ISL after the 2-3 loss to Chennaiyin FC in the final.

Such takes from some of the current players in India do have a lot of influence to modify the present structure of the Super League as AIFF and Reliance mull possible restructuring of the leagues to not be scrutinised by the AFC.

Will such stands from the Indian stars have an impact on few of rules and regulations of the ISL in the near future? Let us know in the comment section.