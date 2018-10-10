ISL 2018-19: Top 5 goals from round 1 and 2

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 // 10 Oct 2018, 08:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miku (centre) in action against Chennaiyin FC [Image: ISL]

The fifth edition of the Indian Super League is underway and we have already witnessed a few breathtaking matches in the early stages. With five teams locked at the same points, it sets up the perfect mood for the next round of the matches.

We have also been rewarded with quality goals from the footballers. While the foreigners are proving themselves and justifying the reason for hiring them with handsome amounts, the Indians are also not behind. Some of the youngsters have taken the ongoing season by storm.

Let us have a look at the top 5 goals in the opening two rounds of the Indian Super League:

#5 Miku (Bengaluru FC) vs Chennaiyin FC

The Venezuelan striker made his entry into the Indian Super League last year, and guess what? He was an instant success. Having scored 15 goals in the season, he even netted the last goal of the season but unfortunately, it was too late as Chennaiyin FC won the final match 3-2 to clinch their second title.

Xisco Fernandez's through ball in the 41st minute fell perfectly for Miku up front. Although he had only the keeper to beat, it was difficult to score. The South American produced a powerful kick which went into the net like a rocket and gave Bengaluru FC the winner in their opening match of this year's Indian Super League.

1 / 5 NEXT