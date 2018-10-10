×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018-19: Top 5 goals from round 1 and 2

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    10 Oct 2018, 08:48 IST

Miku (centre) in action against Chennaiyin FC [Image: ISL]
Miku
(centre) in action against Chennaiyin FC [Image: ISL]

The fifth edition of the Indian Super League is underway and we have already witnessed a few breathtaking matches in the early stages. With five teams locked at the same points, it sets up the perfect mood for the next round of the matches. 

We have also been rewarded with quality goals from the footballers. While the foreigners are proving themselves and justifying the reason for hiring them with handsome amounts, the Indians are also not behind. Some of the youngsters have taken the ongoing season by storm.

Let us have a look at the top 5 goals in the opening two rounds of the Indian Super League:

#5 Miku (Bengaluru FC) vs Chennaiyin FC

The Venezuelan striker made his entry into the Indian Super League last year, and guess what? He was an instant success. Having scored 15 goals in the season, he even netted the last goal of the season but unfortunately, it was too late as Chennaiyin FC won the final match 3-2 to clinch their second title.

Xisco Fernandez's through ball in the 41st minute fell perfectly for Miku up front. Although he had only the keeper to beat, it was difficult to score. The South American produced a powerful kick which went into the net like a rocket and gave Bengaluru FC the winner in their opening match of this year's Indian Super League.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC FC Pune City Miku Ferran Corominas Indian Football
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC 1-3 FC Goa| 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos FC 1-1 FC Pune City - 5...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC 1-3 FC Goa, 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Mumbai City FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC: 5 Talking Points, ISL...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC - 5 Takeaways...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC: Hits and Flops from the game
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 Tickets: How to book it online
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who went on to become managers in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 7 foreign debutants to look out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us