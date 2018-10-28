ISL 2018-19: Top 5 Local Stars of Kerala Blasters FC

The local stars of Kerala are having an impact at Kerala Blasters FC this season (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala is one of the rare football crazy neighbourhoods in India, where historically Football has dominated cricket in popularity and acceptance.

Boasting about likes of legendary Indian footballers like I M Vijayan, V P Sathyan and Joe Paul Anchery, Kerala had won the Santosh Trophy tournament six times in the history of Indian football.

With the emergence of ISL and Kerala Blasters FC, a new drug has been injected into the veins of Kerala youth to embrace football once again.

Kerala Blasters FC has given the chance for quite a few local players of Kerala. Sushanth Mathew, Mohammed Rafi and Rino Anto were some of the local players who played with Kerala Blasters FC in the previous years.

In this article, let us look at the Top 5 local players of Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL season 2018-19.

# 5 Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

Prashanth Karuthadathkuni has the potential to wear the national team jersey soon (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Prasanth first signed up with Kerala Blasters FC in the year 2016. He was considered as a useful substitute in the ISL season 2017-18 in many games by David James and impressed with his sheer pace down the wings. He was retained by James for the ISL season 2018-19.

Prasanth had won the appreciation of Hermann Hreidarsson and was acknowledged his efficient work ethic in the training sessions. Even the Serbian forward Slavisa Stojanovic gave his approval for the skill set Prasanth brings to the squad.

"Prasanth is the best young player at Kerala Blasters. He was really good against Melbourne. His dribbling, his crosses were all good."

Hailing from Kozhikode in Kerala, the 21-year-old winger has set his aims to get into the Indian National team.

That would be quite an ask which would warrant consistent performances. With age on his side and proper mentoring, Prasanth has the potential to get into the national squad.

