ISL 2018/19: 5 players who can win the golden glove

Sudarshan Venkatesan 19 Sep 2018, 23:41 IST

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The Indian Super League is about to kick off in less than two weeks, and all the sides will be looking to secure the title. Chennaiyin FC and ATK are the only sides to have won this tournament in these four years, with two crowns apiece.

Goalkeepers are the last man of defense, saving their corresponding teams from trouble. There must be no lapse from the goalkeepers, as they are expected to retain full focus throughout the game. They might not be tested for 89 minutes, but that one minute might cost them the game if they make a mistake.

Jan Seda, Apoula Edel, Amrinder Singh and Subrata Pal are the keepers to have won the golden glove in this competition until now. In this piece, we shall look at the five goalkeepers who might win the golden glove in the upcoming season.

#5. VISHAL KAITH (PUNE CITY FC):

Vishal Kaith

Vishal Kaith was one of the hottest young prospects to have featured in the Indian Super League last season. The 22-year-old did no harm to his reputation by standing in between the sticks 17 times for Pune City the last term.

The Pune City keeper stands at 6'2" which helps to nullify opponents' aerial threat in set pieces. With his extraordinary reflexes, the former Aizawl player saved 70% of the shots he had faced last season. He kept 7 clean sheets, on par with Karanjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Subrata Pal.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Pune City after being shown the exit door by Bengaluru FC in the semifinals last campaign. The new arrivals of Matt Mills and Martin Diaz have strengthened the defense, which will help Vishal to gain even more confidence and battle for the golden glove.

