Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018/19: 5 players who can win the golden glove

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
201   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:41 IST

Enter
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The Indian Super League is about to kick off in less than two weeks, and all the sides will be looking to secure the title. Chennaiyin FC and ATK are the only sides to have won this tournament in these four years, with two crowns apiece.

Goalkeepers are the last man of defense, saving their corresponding teams from trouble. There must be no lapse from the goalkeepers, as they are expected to retain full focus throughout the game. They might not be tested for 89 minutes, but that one minute might cost them the game if they make a mistake. 

Jan Seda, Apoula Edel, Amrinder Singh and Subrata Pal are the keepers to have won the golden glove in this competition until now. In this piece, we shall look at the five goalkeepers who might win the golden glove in the upcoming season.

#5. VISHAL KAITH (PUNE CITY FC):

Enter
Vishal Kaith

Vishal Kaith was one of the hottest young prospects to have featured in the Indian Super League last season. The 22-year-old did no harm to his reputation by standing in between the sticks 17 times for Pune City the last term.

The Pune City keeper stands at 6'2" which helps to nullify opponents' aerial threat in set pieces. With his extraordinary reflexes, the former Aizawl player saved 70% of the shots he had faced last season. He kept 7 clean sheets, on par with Karanjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Subrata Pal.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Pune City after being shown the exit door by Bengaluru FC in the semifinals last campaign. The new arrivals of Matt Mills and Martin Diaz have strengthened the defense, which will help Vishal to gain even more confidence and battle for the golden glove.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC Football Chennaiyin FC Subrata Pal Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Indian Football
Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Media Coordinator.
ISL 2018-19: Full List of Foreign Players in all ISL Teams
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Five key players for Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
Top 10 moments of Indian Super League
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC squad list and fixtures 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC complete triple deal to get Mizo...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Players who can win the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Indian national football team players
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Best Goalkeepers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Key Players for Bengaluru FC This Season
RELATED STORY
ISL: Top 7 Goal Scorers in Indian Super League history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us