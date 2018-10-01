ISL 2018-19: Why Bengaluru FC didn't have JSW's logo on the shirt against Chennaiyin

Bengaluru FC kits did not have the JSW logo [Image: ISL]

Many of you might have noticed that when Bengaluru FC played their first Indian Super League match of the 2018/19 season against Chennaiyin FC, they did so without the logo of JSW on the front of their shirt.

Since their inception, Bengaluru FC shirts have always had JSW as the sponsor and it has been an integral part throughout their successful journey till now in Indian football.

Jindal South West Holdings Ltd., the parent organization of Bengaluru FC, have decided to step down as the main shirt sponsor and will make way for a new sponsor this season. The new sponsor is expected to be announced this Thursday.

Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal himself announced the news on his Twitter account yesterday.

For the first time since @bengalurufc started @TheJSWGroup will not be visible on the front of the jersey - bitter sweet feelings about this - this team is an integral part of @TheJSWGroup - who is lucky enough to be on the jersey? Any guesses? @WestBlockBlues — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) September 30, 2018

On May 2013, it was officially announced that JSW Group had won the rights to form a direct-entry team for the 2013/14 I-League season in Bangalore and that it would be done through their sports branch, JSW Sports.

In the 2017/18 season, Bengaluru FC entered the Indian Super League and narrowly missed out on the trophy after conceding a defeat to Chennaiyin FC at home. However, they managed to win the inaugural Hero Super Cup in March after defeating I-League side, Mohun Bagan.

The Bengaluru FC team with the JSW logo last season

Since its introduction to Indian football in 2013, Bengaluru FC has been dominant in every competition they took part. They have two I-League titles, 2 Federation Cups and 1 Hero Super Cup in their locker within a short span of time. The Blues were also runners-up in the 2015/16 AFC Cup which they participated representing India.

Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri is the captain of the club and is managed by Spaniard Carles Cuadrat who took charge from Albert Roca this July.

The Hero Super Cup winners have Puma as the kit manufacturer, the logo of Kingfisher at the back and Nissin as the sleeve sponsor.