ISL 2018-19: Why Mumbai City were wrong to claim Modou Sougou's 'second goal' against Bengaluru FC

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW ANALYST News 97 // 10 Dec 2018, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Modou Sougou of Mumbai City FC

Modou Sougou thinks he scored a legitimate second goal for Mumbai City FC against Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

Sougou scored the equaliser in the 31st minute of the goal with a wonderful header and also found the back of the net in the 56th minute when Mumbai City were reduced to 10 men.

The second goal was disallowed as the linesman had raised his flag a second before Sougou fired his shot.

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu did not bother to block the attempt as he heard the referee's whistle for the offside call.

The game ended 1-1 with the 10-man Mumbai City side managing to defend despite the numerical disadvantage.

After the match though, coach Jorge Costa, Sougou and defender Lucian Goian felt the Senegalese striker was wrongly adjudged offside.

Goian mentioned in an interview with Sportskeeda that someone in the dressing room informed the team that Sougou's second goal should have been awarded as the forward was not offside.

Costa also said in the post-match press conference that Mumbai City were not awarded the winner.

Sougou added that he would check the replay to check if he was offside or not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Not sure I was offside against Bengaluru FC, says Sougou

We, at Sportskeeda, checked the video replay of the incident for them and can say with confidence that the linesman's call was right.

Sougou, as you can see for yourself from the screengrab, was 3-4 yards offside when his teammate played a through-ball into the box.

Modou Sougou IS offside after all (Screengrab)

BFC's Juanan Gonzalez is the last defender and is a couple of yards away from Sougou when the pass was released.

"We had the opportunities. We scored a goal and it was not offside. We weren't given the 2-1 (goal). I was happy with the players and the work they put in," Costa said after the game.

However, this wasn't the only time that Sougou was found offside. He was called for skipping the last defender before the pass about 10 times in Sunday's match.

That probably explains why he seemed hopeful when he heard in the dressing room that he was released onside when he scored that goal.

Unfortunately for Sougou, he was indeed offside.

Advertisement