ISL 2018: ATK announce the signing of ex-Bengaluru FC defender John Johnson

The former Bengaluru FC man has finally made the much-anticipated move.

Johnson is now an ATK player

What's the story?

Following a disappointing campaign last time around, ATK are looking to rebuild and redesign their squad in an effort to reclaim the lost title of Indian Super League (ISL) champions. The Kolkata franchise have taken their first steps towards achieving this by announcing the signing of former Middlesbrough and Bengaluru FC defender John Johnson.

The Englishman has played for teams such as Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town in England before he made the move to Bengaluru in 2013, where he spent 5 years with the team.

In case you didn't know...

Johnson has been an integral member of the Bengaluru FC squad since his arrival and among his accolades are two I-League triumphs and two Federation Cup victories with the side. Johnson also played a critical role in the recently concluded season of the ISL where The Blues were largely dominant and made it to the finals, where they lost to Chennaiyin FC.

The heart of the matter

ATK fans will certainly be delighted at the news of a tall, strong, and experienced defender joining their ranks especially since goals have been leaking through their once staunch back line. Johnson's arrival at the club will have a positive impact on the defensive side of the game considering his no-nonsense approach to defending.

To add to his defensive attributes, the 29-year-old also has 5 goals in 126 appearances for Bengaluru FC and his big frame could prove handy from set pieces for ATK.

What's next?

Johnson, who has been actively pursued by ATK for a while now, will start training with the team soon and aim to bring back lost glory for one of the most successful ISL franchises yet.

If ATK manages a few more good players in the coming months, we could expect to see them back atop the ISL ranks. Do let us know your opinion on the signing in the comments section below.