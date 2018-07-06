ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC announce Xisco Hernandez as their new signing

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 714 // 06 Jul 2018, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Xisco Hernandez

What's the story?

Bengaluru FC have added yet another explosive winger to their arsenal as they complete the signing of Spanish winger Xisco Hernandez. The Spaniard moves to Bengaluru from local side CD Atletico Baleares.

In case you didn't know...

Born and brought up in Spain, the Winger has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his playing career.

Xisco joined the youth academy of former La Liga side Mallorca, before signing his first professional contract with his boyhood club. The Spaniard then moved to yet another former La Liga side, Elche before a stint at Puertollano.

Xisco returned to Mallorca in 2011 but failed to make an appearance for the senior team. He left his boyhood club for the second team after one year and went on to play for Lleida Esportiu, Atletico Baleares, Reus and, Gimnastic.

The heart of the matter

Bengaluru FC announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of mercurial winger Xisco Hernandez from Atletico Baleares. The winger joins the 2017-18 runners-up on a one-year deal and will be playing in India for the first time in his career.

Once again the Bengaluru social media team was at their best, using yet another creative method while unveiling their latest signing.

Hey, @SimonCowell. We're going to borrow just your body for a bit as we've got an ❌ Factor coming our way. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/aKVCeF5gQk — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 6, 2018

Although their X-factor reference might have got fans thinking of a potential English signing.

We're not sure about tunes, but oh can he drop a shoulder!

Bengaluru, say hello to Xisco Hernandez. #TheXFactor #BienvenidoXisco 🔵❌ pic.twitter.com/el5ZgsjTbY — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 6, 2018

Xisco joins an already scary attack which contains the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Miku, Udanta Singh, and Chencho Gyeltshen. Bengaluru fans will no doubt be licking their lips at the prospect of yet another signing.

What's next?

Bengaluru FC enjoyed a successful 2017-18 campaign as they finished runners-up in ISL, in their debut campaign. The Blues also won the inaugural Super Cup to add to their trophy collection.

The Bengaluru-based side have wasted absolutely no time in preparing for the 2018-19 campaign. So far, Bengaluru FC have made some pretty decent signings as well, such as Chencho Gyeltshen and Rino Anto.

Fans will have to wait and see what their latest signing brings to the table.