ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC's Miku in talks with Colombian giants Atletico Nacional

Soumo Ghosh

Miku (Photo: ISL)

After impressing one and all with his performances at Bengaluru FC, striker Nicolas Fedor, better known as Miku may be on the move, as we get closer to the 2018/19 Indian Super League season.

Miku, who has an impressive record for Bengaluru FC, scoring 20 goals from 24 matches for Bengaluru FC last season (in both the ISL and the Super Cup), has been on the radar of foreign clubs for some time now.

The Venezuelan striker had even mentioned after the Blues lost out in the ISL final that he was eager for a possible move to China, if his current wages at the Kanteerava Stadium were not increased.

While there has not been any word about fresh contract negotiations, reports from the 32-year-old's homeland suggest that he is in talks with Colombian club Atletico Nacional.

According to reports from Venezuela, Miku has already held talks with Colombian giants Atletico Nacional, who have been crowned Liga Aguila champions a record 16 times, and the Copa Libertadores twice (the most for a Colombian club).

Ojo! Del entorno de Nicolás "Miku" Fedor me confirman que van por buen camino las negociaciones con Atlético Nacional de Colombia. El criollo quiere jugar en Sudamérica — Alfredo Coronis Arrizabalaga (@AlfredoCoronis) July 25, 2018

Fedor hace meses atrás dijo en @conexgoleadora que tenía negociaciones con un grande de Sudamérica y que le hacía mucha ilusión jugar la Copa Libertadores. Faltan unos detalles para cerrar la transacción — Alfredo Coronis Arrizabalaga (@AlfredoCoronis) July 25, 2018

Atletico have had a fruitful first half of the La Liga Aguila season, and are currently at the top of the table. They have also made it to the mid-season playoff final, where they lost Deportes Tolima 4-2 on penalties, after the two legs ended with an aggregate score of 2-2.

Although half of the Colombian season is now over, Atletico have a busy schedule coming up, where they are set to play in the league, the cup, and the Copa Libertadores. Miku is said to be interested in playing the South American continental club competition.

The Colombian club currently has Daryo Moreno as their main striker, but the addition of Miku could go a long way in easing the pressure off the shoulders of the former, who has scored five goals in 10 appearances, so far.

Bengaluru FC recently saw a change in their dugout, after their iconic manager Albert Roca stepped down from his position post the 2017/18 season. However, Roca's former assistant Carles Cuedrat has been given charge of the dugout, as the club seemingly looks to continue their form from the last campaign.