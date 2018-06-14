ISL 2018: Carles Cuadrat appointed as Bengaluru FC Manager

Former assistant manager Cuadrat given the reigns of one of India's best sides.

Carles Cuadrat (left) with former Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca

What's the story?

Bengaluru FC have announced Carles Cuadrat as their new manager, after the departure of Albert Roca. Cuadrat was the assistant manager of Bengaluru but stepped down in 2017 due to health issues.

In case you didn't know...

Cuadrat is an FC Barcelona academy graduate, even though he spent the majority of his playing career in lower leagues. The Spaniard's first big coaching job came at his boyhood club FC Barcelona, where he was appointed as coach and physical trainer of the youth teams.

Cuadrat was given his first assistant coach break by Franj Rjikaard. The Dutch legend took Cuadrat along with him to Galatasaray. The Spaniard remained with the Turkish giants for two seasons before once again linking up with Rjikaard as the assistant coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.

It was in 2014, that Cuadrat and Albert Roca began their adventure together, first as the coaching team of El Salvador before joining Indian football giants Bengaluru FC.

Heart of the matter

Bengaluru FC took to Twitter to announce Carles Cuadrat as their new manager. The Blues posted a video reel highlighting Bengaluru's achievements with background commentary from Cuadrat.

The Spaniard will be Albert Roca's successor at the club after Roca parted ways with Bengaluru FC. Cuadrat was Bengaluru's assistant manager under Alber Roca. However, he had to leave the Blues due to health issues.

Upon re-joining Bengaluru, Cuadrat said, "I am very happy to come back to the club, to the fantastic people who work for it, and to the fans who I have always had a special place for in my heart."

What's next?

Bengaluru suffered a humongous loss as their manager for the last two years - Albert Roca - left the club. Roca guided Bengaluru to a second place finish in their debut ISL campaign, while also collecting the Super Cup in the same season.

However, The Blues have taken little time to announce Roca's replacement in Carles Cuadrat. The Spaniard can be a great managerial signing for them as he knows the club inside out. The FC Barcelona academy product will hope to replicate Roca's achievements with Bengaluru, if not surpass them.