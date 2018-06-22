ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC complete triple deal to get Mizo trio on board

Ralte, Vanmalsawma, and Renthlei join the current champions on a two year deal.

Isaac Vanmalsawma in action (left), Zohmingliana Ralte (right)

Holding Indian Super league champions Chennaiyin FC have completed a stunning deal to sign three players. Zohmingliana Ralte, Isaac Vanmalsawma, and Laldinliana Renthlei have all signed two-year contracts with Chennaiyin.

Ralte, Vanmalsawma, and Renthlei all hail from Mizoram. The trio will join Jeje Lalpekhlua and Jerry Lalrinzuala in the team, both of whom also come from the same state.

Chennaiyin FC, confirmed via Twitter, that they have completed a stunning triple swoop today, June 22.

🗣 Machans, this is the common link!



Please welcome the Mizo trio of Isaac, Zotea and Dinliana, who have joined namma kudumbam on two-year deals.#KalakkalRalte #PuyalIsaac #TheeranRenthlei #PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/IO15e4lBkB — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) June 22, 2018

The Marina Machans are currently looking to add both first-team and squad players to their roster after they had let go of eight members of their squad. The trio of Ralte, Vanmalsawma, and Renthlei becomes Chennaiyin's fourth, fifth, and sixth signing of the season, respectively.

27-year-old defender Ralte joins the champions from runners-up Bengaluru FC. Ralte had signed for Bengaluru from Aizawl just a year prior and left them on contract expiry. The Mizo defender made just one substitute appearance in ISL but played a crucial role in Bengaluru's AFC Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old attacking midfielder Vanmalsawma joins Chennaiyin from FC Pune City whereas the full-back Renthlei joins the champions from Aizawl FC.

Every team in the ISL will be targeting to overthrow Chennayin as they hold the status of current champions. However, the Marina Machans, being very much wary of the challenge, are building their team for the same.

Apart from the Mizo trio, Chennaiyin have also signed Nikhil Bernard, Ngasepam Tondonba Singh, and Sanjiban Ghosh. The holding champions will continue to build a strong team in the pre-season, in order to defend their coveted crown.

Do you think the triple signing of Zohmingliana Ralte, Isaac Vanmalsawma, and Laldinliana Renthlei will help Chennaiyin FC mount yet another challenge? Or will be it be a disappointing year for the Marina Machans?

