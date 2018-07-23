ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign one-year extension with star Spaniard Inigo Calderon

Inigo Calderon (R) in action for the Super Machans

What's the story?

Chennaiyin FC have ensured that their arsenal in the back-line remains intact for the forthcoming ISL season by extending the contract of star player Inigo Calderon by a year.

In case you didn't know...

The solidly built player previously played for Spanish 3rd division club Alicante from 2004–2007 and then Segunda División or La Liga 2 club Alaves (which now plays in Primera División) from 2007–2009. The majority of his prime career was spent at English side Brighton & Hove Albion FC (which now plays in the Premier League) from 2010–2016. During his time, Brighton used to play in the 2nd division or the Championship.

Calderon was a regular starter at Brighton and also netted 19 goals in 232 matches for them apart from being exceptional defensively. Post his stint with Brighton, he spent a solitary season at Cyprus First Division club Anorthosis Famagusta FC and was finally roped in by the Super Machans in 2017.

Inigo Calderon usually played as a right-back but adapted to his role of centre-back for the Chennai-based club rather well.

The heart of the matter

Chennaiyin FC, announced via a video on their official Twitter handle, that they have signed a one-year extension with Calderon.

The 36-year-old was pivotal for Chennaiyin FC en route to the ISL triumph in 2017 along with the forward Jeje Lalpekhlua.

The Marina Machans have showered unconditional love for the Spanish player for his incredible performances and he instantaneously became a fan-favourite. Inigo too expressed his happiness on staying with the club with this tweet:

What's next?

Inigo featured in 20 out of 21 games for the Marina Machans last season with 1800 minutes under his belt, also being declared the Fittest Player of the League! To achieve such a feat at 36-years of age is truly commendable and shows the commitment Inigo has to the game. He was indeed one of Chennaiyin's heroes last time and will hope to do well in the upcoming season as well.

The Spanish player would be instrumental for Chennaiyin as they also sign other players in a bid to defend in the ISL Title for the upcoming season. The Mizo trio of Zohmingliana Ralte, Isaac Vanmalsawma, and Laldinliana Renthlei; goalkeeping duo Sanjiban Ghosh and Nikhil Bernard are the other players which have been signed by the Super Machans. If they can manage a few more of such signings then Channaiyin FC will once again become one of the stronger sides in the ISL.

