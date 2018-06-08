ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Daniel Lalhlimpuia

The young striker joins the Dynamos after he had parted ways with Bengaluru FC

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 08 Jun 2018, 11:53 IST 210 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Lalhlimpuia playing for Bengaluru FC

What's the story?

Delhi Dynamos have announced the signing of Indian International Daniel Lalhlimpuia from Bengaluru FC. The striker makes the new collaboration after he had parted ways with The Blues at the end of the 2017-18 Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

The Mizoram born player, Lalhlimpuia in one of the best striking prospects of the country. The striker is just twenty years of age and has already represented India on three occasions. He became the youngest ever goalscorer for The Blues at 18 years and six months, when he scored against Mumbai FC in I-League.

Heart of the matter

Lalhlimpuia has left Bengaluru FC to join fellow ISL side Delhi Dynamos. The Dynamos announced the signing of the young striker via their official Twitter account.

The young striker joined Bengaluru in 2015, a year before making his international debut. Back when Bengaluru were still playing in the I-League, Lalhlimpuia joined ISL side Chennaiyin FC on loan for the 2016 season. However, after making just three starts and failing to find the net on any occasion, the Mizoram born striker returned to Bengaluru.

Bengaluru coach Albert Roca decided to keep Lalhlimpuia in the squad, ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. He was used to good effect mainly in the continental competition - the AFC Cup. Lalhlimpuia scored four goals for Bengaluru in the same competition.

At the end of the 2017/18 campaign, Lalhlimpuia and Bengaluru parted ways. The young striker was then roped in by Delhi Dynamos, who will be looking to add to their strike force, after the departure of star striker Kalu Uche.

What's next?

Delhi Dynamos endured a difficult 2017/18 campaign, as they finished eighth in the league table, eleven points behind the qualification spots. They also suffered from the longest winless run during the 17/18 campaign, as they went eight matches without a win. Failing to move ahead of the qualification round of the 2018 Indian Super Cup, rubbed salt to their wounds and brought a fairly disastrous campaign to an end.

However, the Dynamos are already looking at doing better in the next edition of the Indian Super League and have moved quickly to sign one of the best young strikers in the country. What is your take on the new signing? Will there be a change in fortune or the lackluster run of Delhi will continue? Do let us know in the comments section below.