ISL 2018: East Bengal look for Indian Super League entry by 2019

Sarthak Sharma FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.09K // 02 Aug 2018, 13:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

East Bengal want to play in the ISL

What's the story?

Once the Indian Super League (ISL) was established in 2014, it seemed just a matter of time before the stalwarts of Indian football joined the ranks of the cash-rich league to not only enhance their monetary value, but also to reach out to a fresh fan base.

Now, it seems as if that time may well have come, with East Bengal expressing their desire to play in the ISL during the coming season. The club, which now has a new investor, has reportedly approached AIFF President Praful Patel with a view to have the team take part in the upcoming season of the ISL.

In case you didn't know...

East Bengal celebrated their pre-centenary on Wednesday and used the occasion to highlight the importance of reaching the pinnacle of Indian football yet again. The Khudiram Anushilan Kendra was the scene of the setting on the club's 98th foundation day.

The heart of the matter

Despite the tall new claims, it does seem unlikely that East Bengal will play in the new ISL season this year, with the Football Sports Development Limited, who are organisers of the tournament, not likely to accept bids so late into the year.

The aim of the club is quite clear under its new financial backing though, with Quess Corp. acquiring a stake through a joint venture, and revealing that East Bengal needs its 'identity' back in Indian football.

"We look to play in the ISL. It's going to happen soon, if not this year then next maybe. But our target is to become the best in the country, whether we play in ISL or I-League. We'll create a new identity for this club," Quess CEO Subrata Nag said.

What's next?

While it may be nothing more than a distant dream at this stage, it may very well be possible that fans of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan could see their two favourite sides battle it out in the Kolkata derby with a third inductee - in the form of ATK, and that could well take place in the ISL some day.

Would East Bengal succeed in the ISL? Let us know in the comments below.